Media Alert: Audible Presents The Conscious Club

VENICE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Audible to celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s new well-being podcast at The Conscious Club.

WHAT: In celebration of the new Audible Original podcast 'Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen,' House of Good is transforming into a vibrant and engaging space to explore the cutting edge of personal development. Inspired by Chrissy’s conversations with today’s leading well-being experts, visit for astrology readings, calming breathwork and sound bath sessions, feel-good sips, and a chance to listen to the podcast from a comfy chair in the Listen Lounge.

WHO: This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Friday, March 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, Saturday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, and Sunday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

WHERE: House of Good: 1212 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90291

To learn more, visit https://www.wellandgood.com/the-conscious-club .

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , LIVESTRONG.com, OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

