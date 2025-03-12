KnowBe4’s KB4-CON 2025 to Spotlight AI's Dual Role in Cybersecurity Threats and Defenses

TAMPA BAY, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, announced registration details and its lineup of speakers who will cover the latest topics of cybersecurity at the organization's annual conference KB4-CON 2025 at the Gaylord Palm Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, April 7-9.

This premier cybersecurity event will bring together security professionals from across the industry to tackle one of today’s most pressing challenges: managing human risk in an era of advanced, AI-powered threats. Throughout the three days, attendees will explore the latest research and insights on cybersecurity, with in-depth discussions led by industry experts on the role of AI in managing human risk.

The All-Access Pass includes entry to all keynotes and breakout sessions, the KB4 Lab, meals and drinks throughout the event, and access to virtual content for 90 days after the conference. The conference will also feature a celebration of the 2025 KnowBe4 Sharky Award winners, where organizations are recognized for excelling in fostering a safe and informed digital culture. Attendees will also have the exciting opportunity to be extras in the filming of Season seven of KnowBe4's award-winning series "The Inside Man". Channel partners will have exclusive sessions and networking opportunities tailored to their needs.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of industry experts addressing the most pressing cybersecurity challenges of 2025. Highlights include Perry Carpenter's "FAIK Around and Find Out", Roger Grimes "You Might Have a North Korean Employee” and Anna Collard’s "Cultivating a Zero-Trust Mindset". View the full list of speakers and the agenda here .

"KB4-CON 2025 arrives at a pivotal point when generative AI is redefining both attack vectors and defensive capabilities," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This year's conference will explore how generative AI is simultaneously reshaping threat landscapes and empowering defenders. We are bringing together industry experts who will give security professionals practical strategies to harness AI's power for protection while preparing for the sophisticated threats it enables.”

To learn more about the keynote speakers, visit here . For more information about KB4-CON 2025 and to register, visit here .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization’s biggest asset.