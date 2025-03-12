Low Carbon EPDM Industry Forecast 2025-2033: Strategic Partnerships in Recycling and Circular Economy Drive Growth in Low Carbon EPDM Market

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Carbon EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In response to environmental mandates and growing sustainability initiatives, the industry is increasingly focusing on "low carbon" EPDM, produced via bio-based or recycled feedstocks, or through energy-efficient processes.

By 2025, manufacturers will refine supply chains (e.g., renewable naphtha, circular feedstocks) and adopt greener production technologies to reduce CO2 footprints. Construction, automotive, and industrial markets remain major consumers, but interest in lower-impact solutions is drawing attention from brand owners and OEMs seeking to meet net-zero or decarbonization targets.



Longer term, from 2025 to 2033, expansions in advanced bio-refining capacity and recycling technologies (e.g., devulcanization) are likely to make low carbon EPDM more cost-competitive. Producers will combine advanced catalysts, improved energy management, and carbon offset strategies to deliver new rubber grades. Regulations in key regions - especially Europe and parts of Asia - are expected to accelerate adoption by pressing for greater transparency, LCA data, and alignment with circular economy principles.

Key Players in the Market

Dow Chemical Company

Arlanxeo

Versalis (Eni)

ExxonMobil Corporation

Lanxess

Kumho Petrochemical

Mitsui Chemicals

TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd.

Hutchinson

Unirubber

Trend in the Market



A significant trend is the pursuit of carbon-neutral or negative footprints along the entire EPDM production cycle - from feedstock sourcing (bio-based raw materials, advanced recycling) to manufacturing (renewable power, carbon capture). Detailed LCA data are increasingly requested by automakers, construction suppliers, and brand owners to document reduced net emissions.



Driver in the Market



Rising demand for green automotive components stands out as a core driver. As OEMs aim for net-zero supply chains, specifying low carbon or partially recycled EPDM for weatherstrips, hoses, and sealing systems helps achieve emission reduction targets. This extends to Tier-1 automotive suppliers and broader e-mobility players.



Restraint in the Market



Cost premiums and feedstock supply constraints can limit broad adoption. Bio-based monomers or devulcanized rubber might be less available or subject to inconsistent quality, raising supply chain complexities and risking higher product prices relative to standard EPDM.



Opportunity in the Market



Collaborations in circular economy and advanced recycling present a major growth opportunity. Partnerships among polymer manufacturers, waste management firms, and industrial clients can scale the collection of EPDM scrap and implement efficient devulcanization or pyrolysis processes. This fosters a closed-loop approach, lowering net carbon footprints while meeting rising demand for sustainable rubber solutions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.7 Sustainable Technologies and Feedstock for Low Carbon EPDM Rubber

1.7.1 Key Technologies

1.7.2 Sustainable Feedstock

1.7.3 Key Raw Material Suppliers for Low Carbon EPDM Rubber

1.8 Startup Funding Summary



2. Low Carbon EPDM Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Low Carbon EPDM Market, by End-User Industry, Value and Volume, 2023-2033

2.2.1 Automotive Industry

2.2.2 Construction Industry

2.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

2.2.4 Industrial Applications

2.2.5 Consumer Goods

2.2.6 Others



3. Low Carbon EPDM Market by Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Low Carbon EPDM Market, by Type, Value and Volume, 2023-2033

3.2.1 Bio-based EPDM

3.2.2 Recycled and Devulcanized EPDM

3.2.3 Energy-Efficient Production of Synthetic Rubber



4. Low Carbon EPDM Market by Region

4.1 Low Carbon EPDM Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Application

4.2.3 Product

4.2.4 North America (by Country)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 Europe (by Country)

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Application

4.4.3 Product

4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Application

4.5.3 Product

4.5.4 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 Dow Chemical Company

5.4.2 Arlanxeo

5.4.3 Versalis (Eni)

5.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

5.4.5 Lanxess

5.4.6 Kumho Petrochemical

5.4.7 Mitsui Chemicals

5.4.8 TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd.

5.4.9 Hutchinson

5.4.10 Unirubber

5.4.11 Other Key Companies

6. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1475sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.