FuelCell Energy Participates in Innovation Agora as Part of Annual CERAWeek Conference

DANBURY, Conn., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) is pleased to announce that Kent McCord, senior product manager for solid oxide fuel cell and electrolyzer products, and Matt Wilhoit, vice president of sales, are participating in Innovation Agora as part of the 2025 CERAWeek Conference taking place in Houston, Texas, this week.

The conference’s programs “are designed to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing energy today and the future of energy, the environment, and climate,” according to the organizer’s website.

On March 12 at 9:00 a.m. (CST), McCord will present “FuelCell Energy's Distributed Utility-Scale Low Carbon Power and Hydrogen Solutions,” an Agora Pod.

His presentation will highlight the latest in low-carbon time-to-power distributed fuel cell solutions, as well as FuelCell Energy’s latest accomplishments in solid oxide electrolyzer technology development. This includes the testing of FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer at Idaho National Laboratory and its joint development agreement with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production systems and technologies across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia and a detailed feasibility study of low carbon fuel production at a facility in Malaysia.

McCord will also address FuelCell Energy’s recently announced agreement to leverage coal mine methane (CMM) and natural gas for behind-the-meter data center power projects accelerating the time to revenue.

Wilhoit will lead a discussion with the Future Energy Leaders Cohort. This group, “cultivates exceptional individuals from companies, policy, academic institutions and NGOs to help empower them to meet current and future energy challenges.”

Kent McCord is FuelCell Energy’s senior product manager for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell and Electrolyzer products. Kent is a distributed energy industry professional with 24 years of experience in a broad range of roles including product development, applications engineering, product management, marketing and business development. Kent’s commercial expertise includes a variety of distributed generation technologies including fuel cells, reciprocating engines, organic Rankine cycle waste-heat-to-electricity systems, battery energy storage systems, and commercial solar solutions. Prior to his commercial focus, Kent led integrated product development teams in both fuel cell and ORC system design at United Technologies Corporation. Kent is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and holds a master’s degree in energy management from New York Institute of Technology.

Matt Wilhoit is a seasoned energy leader with 20 years of experience developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies. Since February 2024, Matt has served as vice president of sales at FuelCell Energy where he leads commercial activities for power generation, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions. Prior to joining FuelCell Energy, he was vice president partners & business development for Bloom Energy.

Matt began his career as a development engineer at DaimlerChrysler, and later he joined Royal Dutch Shell to commercialize their proprietary hydro-processing technology in the Americas. After holding two other progressive roles at Shell, Matt joined Siemens as senior advisor and head of strategy for the energy CEO and then vice president, digital strategy.

Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lawrence Technological University and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds 531 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs. Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03dc76f-412e-4b76-8df9-7d1a87807f9f