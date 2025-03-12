BEN Supports California’s AI Data Privacy Bill

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) (NASDAQ: BNAI), an innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, has announced its support for California Assembly Member Carl DeMaio’s proposed AI data privacy legislation. This bill, which aims to secure the privacy of California residents, would require businesses to obtain explicit consent before sharing or storing user data outside the United States.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the need for robust data protection has never been more critical. BEN recognizes the importance of securing user data and supports DeMaio’s initiative as a vital step in advancing privacy protections in the AI space.

“Data privacy is a fundamental right, and it is crucial that we hold ourselves accountable in developing AI technologies,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Assembly Member DeMaio’s proposed bill establishes an important precedent by setting strong privacy standards that promote trust, transparency, and accountability—values that are essential as AI continues to shape our interactions with technology.”

BEN’s proprietary AI-powered solutions, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, are designed to meet strict global privacy standards, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1. In contrast to many of its competitors, BEN ensures sensitive user data is not leaked to the public nor stored offshore, providing both on-premises and secure cloud deployments for flexibility and maximum business control.

“The push for stronger AI regulations, especially concerning data privacy, is more urgent than ever,” said Jon Leibowitz, Former Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and a member of BEN’s Board of Directors. “As AI continues to evolve, clear and enforceable privacy standards are essential. BEN remains committed to responsible AI practices that prioritize user consent and data security. We urge policymakers to act swiftly to strengthen protections for user data both in California and nationwide.”

The rapid expansion of AI technologies across sectors like healthcare, retail, and finance underscores the need for comprehensive regulations to protect consumer data. California is leading the charge on tech policy, and BEN fully supports this legislative effort. Its solutions remain at the forefront of privacy compliance while providing accurate and useful AI Agents.

About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement, delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based or on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit www.beninc.ai.

