Inmarsat Verifies Unparalleled 340 Mbps NexusWave Download Speeds to Demonstrate Power of Network Bonding for Maritime Market

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has verified its fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, achieved maximum download speeds of 330–340 megabits per second, with maximum upload speeds of 70–80 Mbps, in real world tests. The trials demonstrated average download and upload speeds of 120–150 Mbps and 20–45 Mbps respectively, with network availability on board NexusWave vessels over 99.99%.

Unlike the load balancing which hybrid connectivity solutions typically use to deliver bandwidth via the best available underlay network, Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave combines multiple underlays in one bonded connection.

The solution allows applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one network at a time. In addition to unparalleled speeds, the unique network-bonding approach provides superior reliability and redundancy.

For instance, in real-life testing, the quality of a video conference remains virtually unaffected by the availability or quality of a single network underlay. Leveraging bonding technology, NexusWave dynamically adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

“The results of our real-world tests demonstrate, in the clearest of terms, the peerless performance of NexusWave as a fully managed bonded maritime connectivity service,” commented Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime. “The ability to achieve speeds of 340 Mbps derives from the power of network bonding within NexusWave: no individual underlay network within the package can reach these speeds alone. In NexusWave, Inmarsat’s maritime customers secure a unique value proposition: the capacity of multiple solutions with the convenience of a single provider.”

Designed to provide ‘connected confidence’, NexusWave also delivers unlimited data, global coverage, and enterprise-grade firewall security, while Inmarsat Maritime experts offer round-the-clock technical support to customers worldwide. As a unified service, the solution ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, with full transparency on total cost of ownership.

In a move intended to further increase aggregated connectivity speeds, the future-proof solution will integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service following its entry into service.

“Part of what makes NexusWave so compelling is its ability to seamlessly integrate additional technologies and networks as they become available,” added Ben Palmer. “This ensures that the service continuously improves over time, giving customers complete connected confidence amid evolving challenges and requirements.”

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

