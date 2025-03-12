FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SUBSIDIARY, MYRTLE RECOVERY CENTERS, INC.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (the “Company or FOXO”), provides an update on Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., (“Myrtle”) and its behavioral health facility in Oneida, Tennessee, and confirms participation in a major alcohol and drug addiction conference in East Tennessee.

Myrtle is pleased to announce that its Oneida, Tennessee substance abuse treatment facility has reached stabilization by maintaining an occupancy rate of 75% or greater since the beginning of 2025. In addition, on occasion, the facility has been at capacity unable to accept additional patients over the same period. Myrtle has also, since the beginning of 2025, finalized a number of in-network contracts with major managed care organizations.

Myrtle is also pleased to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor in the upcoming ETAADAC (East Tennessee Association of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Counselors) Conference, taking place in Knoxville TN on March 19-21, 2025. This event offers an excellent opportunity to bring together key industry leaders from across the state to address the most pressing issues in addiction counseling and treatment.

The ETAADAC Conference serves as a vital platform for professionals in the field of addiction recovery to exchange ideas, share best practices, and engage in discussions on emerging trends and challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with experts, gain insights from thought-provoking presentations, and explore innovative approaches to addiction treatment.

“We are delighted with the progress our business has achieved since becoming part of FOXO and are honored to be part of this important conference next week that brings together dedicated professionals committed to making a difference in addiction recovery,” said Robert Merritt, CEO of Myrtle Recovery Centers. “ETAADAC provides an invaluable opportunity for collaboration and learning as we continue our efforts to improve lives and strengthen our communities in rural Tennessee.”

For more information about the ETAADAC, please visit https://www.taadac.org/east-tennessee

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.

Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.

Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. operates a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee providing inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT programs.

FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.



For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com .

