Biotricity Expands IP Portfolio & Strategy with 14 New Patents, Reinforcing Innovation & Leadership in Remote Monitoring, Diagnostics, & Chronic Disease Management

Biotricity’s latest patents focus on a multi-biometric device platform that functions as both a patch and watch, advancing biometric monitoring solutions for remote patient care.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), (“Biotricity” or the “Company”), a leading Technology-as-a-Service (Taas) company specializing in cutting-edge diagnostic and chronic disease management solutions for healthcare providers and consumers, is proud to announce the expansion of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio with 14 new patents. This brings the company’s total to 15 issued patents, with an additional 14 patents pending. The expansion of the company’s IP portfolio underscores Biotricity’s commitment to advancing and improving the patient journey. By streamlining diagnostic processes, Biotricity helps medical providers detect potential health issues earlier, improving patient outcomes while also reducing the burden on the stressed healthcare system.

Biotricity’s newest group of patents represents a breakthrough in remote patient monitoring technology, with a focus on multi-sensor patch devices capable of collecting various biometrics. These innovations are centered on a versatile device platform with base components that can be inserted into a patch form factor, then removed and placed into a watch form factor. This adaptable design ensures wider integration and compliance for different patient needs and clinical applications.

This group of patents will drive Biotricity’s next-generation device which could enable multiple diagnostic studies to be conducted simultaneously. For instance, patients needing a cardiac and sleep study would traditionally have to navigate fragmented care pathways, schedule multiple appointments, and endure long wait times. With Biotricity, these critical diagnostic assessments could be performed concurrently with the same device, reducing delays in diagnosis and expediting treatment.

“At Biotricity, we believe that the future of patient care lies in the ability to monitor and manage individuals from the comfort of their home.” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. “Our solutions deliver actionable data to healthcare providers, facilitating quicker intervention to improve patient outcomes while driving revenue through insurance reimbursement.”

“As part of our R&D strategy, we continue to mindfully develop a robust, diversified IP portfolio that integrates patents, trade secrets, FDA clearances, and trademarks, while ensuring each product or technology is aligned with reimbursement and clinical outcomes. We expect to secure further patents this year and next. By expanding our IP portfolio, we are not only reinforcing our leadership in the industry but also ensuring that our technology remains at the forefront of innovation.”

For more information Biotricity and its state-of-the art suite of remote patient monitoring solutions, please visit www.biotricity.com or contact investors@biotricity.com .

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

