Falcon and Fujairah Aviation Academy Announce Graduate Programmes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of fueling the pipeline of the next generation of leaders, Falcon and Fujairah Aviation Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch graduate programmes designed specifically to serve as a launching pad for fresh graduates and professionals in the early stages of their careers, including:

Career development of aviation professionals including engineers and pilots

Recruitment & Internship opportunities for students and fresh graduates

Training & Licenses support



Established in 1986 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah Aviation Academy is the first aviation academy in the GCC region. It offers top-tier training in Pilot Training and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Training, supported by an advanced fleet and facilities, it grown to be the largest aviation training in the Middle East.

Over the years, Fujairah Aviation Academy has produced skilled graduates who have joined major local and international airlines, making it a preferred choice for aviation enthusiasts. Committed to excellence, the academy continues to shape the future of aviation through high-quality education and training.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, said: “Through our graduate schemes, we aim to empower the next generation of aviation professionals with a strategic and tailor-made development path to launch their careers.”

Over the course of each programme, interns and graduates will be able to fully immerse in rich and diverse ecosystem through multi-position rotations, across several divisions of Falcon and at Group-level, benefit from senior leader mentorship and endless opportunities to expand their professional network and unlock their full potential.

Captain Yahya Mohammed Saleh Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah Aviation Academy, emphasized the continuous development of the aviation sector and the UAE’s strong commitment to human resource empowerment. He highlighted the importance of attracting and nurturing new talents as key pillars in meeting market demands, ensuring prosperity, and fostering sustainable development in the country.

As part of this commitment, Captain Al Boloushi noted that these partnerships play a crucial role in creating a solid foundation for long-term, fruitful relationships between all partners. The initiative aims to maximize benefits by providing professional training programs tailored for Falcon’s employees. These programs include aviation-related examinations, foundational aviation legislation courses, and specialized training programs for aircraft maintenance engineers.

Through this collaboration, Fujairah Aviation Academy reaffirms its dedication to excellence in aviation education and training, ensuring that the UAE continues to be a global leader in the aviation sector.

Dubai’s aviation sector is forecast to account for 32% of the emirate's economy and account for one in four jobs in 2030, according to a study by Oxford Economics. The aviation sector will contribute USD 53.36 billion to Dubai’s projected GDP and support 816,000 jobs in 2030.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don't have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2582e168-fd8e-4d9b-8408-2d12d2e34f9c