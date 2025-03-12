General Purpose Engines Market to Reach USD 14,543.39 Million by 2032, CAGR 3.3% | Stihl, Zongshen, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Lifan Group

United States, New York, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMR Market Reports is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, General Purpose Engines Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global General-Purpose Engines Market, valued at USD 10,858.32 Million in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 14,543.39 Million by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2032.

The global General-Purpose Engines Market includes versatile engines used across industries like construction, agriculture, and industrial operations. These engines power generators, pumps, and machinery, ensuring reliable performance. Their adaptability makes them essential for diverse applications, supporting efficiency and productivity in various sectors requiring dependable and robust engine solutions.

Key Industry Insights –

Driver

Rising Mechanization in Agriculture and Construction

The global general-purpose engines market is driven by the increasing adoption of mechanized equipment in agriculture and construction. Rising labor shortages and efficiency demands push farmers and builders toward powered machinery like tillers, water pumps, concrete mixers, and generators. Government incentives for agricultural modernization further accelerate demand, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Infrastructure growth in emerging markets fuels construction machinery needs. Technological advancements, including fuel-efficient, low-emission engines with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and hybrid technology, enhance performance and sustainability. Manufacturers are developing compact, high-power engines to meet modern efficiency standards while complying with stricter environmental regulations worldwide.



Restraint

Stringent Emission Regulations and Environmental Concerns

Stringent emission regulations and environmental concerns are restraining the global general-purpose engines market. Standards like the EPA and EU Stage V norms require cleaner, fuel-efficient engines, raising production costs and challenging smaller manufacturers. The shift toward electric and battery-powered alternatives in gardening tools, small generators, and light construction equipment threatens demand for gasoline and diesel engines. Advanced emission-control technologies, such as catalytic converters and electronic fuel injection, improve efficiency but increase costs, limiting adoption in price-sensitive markets. Despite these challenges, manufacturers are investing in hybrid and alternative-fuel engines to comply with regulations while maintaining competitive performance and efficiency.



Opportunity

Growing Demand for Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Engines

The global general-purpose engines market is poised for growth with the shift toward sustainability and energy efficiency. Demand for alternative fuel engines running on biofuels, hydrogen, and CNG is rising due to lower emissions and operating costs. Government incentives for greener fuels create opportunities for manufacturers to develop next-generation engines. Hybrid technology, combining battery-assisted power with internal combustion engines, enhances fuel efficiency and compliance with strict regulations. Sectors like power generation, gardening, and construction benefit from hybrid solutions. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa drive demand through industrialization, rural electrification, and infrastructure projects, expanding market potential. In 2024, global hybrid vehicle sales saw significant growth, with hybrid-electric cars strengthening their position as the second-most popular choice, surpassing petrol cars in some markets, and contributing to a 13.6% market share for battery-electric cars.



Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

The global general-purpose engines market faces challenges from raw material price volatility and supply chain disruptions. Fluctuations in steel, aluminum, and electronic components impact manufacturing costs and pricing competitiveness. Supply chain issues, including labor shortages, trade restrictions, and transportation bottlenecks, further strain production. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed these vulnerabilities, with semiconductor shortages and geopolitical conflicts adding to uncertainties. Heavy reliance on suppliers in China and Southeast Asia increases risks of shortages and cost surges. Manufacturers must diversify supply chains, secure alternative suppliers, and enhance inventory strategies, though these require significant investment. Proactive risk management will help companies remain competitive.



Key Players to Watch:

Briggs & Stratton (USA)

Echo Incorporated (USA)

Honda Power Equipment (Japan)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Lifan Group (China)

Loncin (China)

Stihl (Germany)

Subaru Industrial Power Products (Japan)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zongshen (China)

Other Active Players



Recent Development

In January 2025, Safran Aircraft Engines acquired Component Repair Technologies (CRT), a leading aircraft engine parts repair firm in Ohio, strengthening its MRO network. This USD 1.09 (€1) billion investment expands Safran’s global capacity to support 32,000 CFM56 and LEAP engines. CRT will serve as Safran’s Americas repair hub, enhancing service efficiency and sustainability for airline customers.

Safran Aircraft Engines acquired Component Repair Technologies (CRT), a leading aircraft engine parts repair firm in Ohio, strengthening its MRO network. This USD 1.09 (€1) billion investment expands Safran’s global capacity to support 32,000 CFM56 and LEAP engines. CRT will serve as Safran’s Americas repair hub, enhancing service efficiency and sustainability for airline customers. In December 2024, Honda reaffirms its commitment to internal combustion engines, joining Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda in hybrid advancements. The company is developing new 1.5L and 2.0L Atkinson cycle engines with improved combustion efficiency. Meanwhile, reports suggest a potential Honda-Nissan merger, signaling strategic shifts in Japan’s auto industry amid evolving powertrain technologies and sustainability goals.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Engine Type

Two-Stroke Engines

Four-Stroke Engines

By Fuel Type

Petrol Engines

Diesel Engines

Natural Gas Engines

Others

By Power Output

Below 5 HP

5–15 HP

15–30 HP

Above 30 HP

By Application

Agricultural Machinery

Construction and Engineering

Small-Scale Power Generator Set

Garden Tools

Watercraft

Industrial Equipment

Others



By End-User

Individual Consumers

Commercial Businesses

Government & Public Sector



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

Asia-Pacific general-purpose engines market is growing rapidly, driven by industrialization, expanding agriculture, and rising infrastructure investments. Key countries like China, India, and Japan contribute significantly with strong manufacturing and high consumption of small engines. Urbanization has increased demand for landscaping tools and small-scale power generation, while government support for mechanized farming boosts agricultural usage. The market is also shifting towards cleaner, fuel-efficient technologies due to stringent environmental regulations. Manufacturers are innovating hybrid and alternative fuel engines to meet sustainability goals, creating new growth opportunities. General-purpose engines remain essential in power tools, water pumps, and compact industrial equipment.

