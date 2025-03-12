Sportsman’s Warehouse and Silencer Central Partnership Allows Seamless Suppressor Purchases Online

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that customers can now purchase suppressors online through its retail partnership with Silencer Central. Through this unique program, customers can shop the Sportsman’s Warehouse website for suppressors, with Silencer Central taking care of the required paperwork and convenient door to door delivery.

Paul Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse said, “whether you’re an avid hunter or firearms enthusiast, this groundbreaking partnership further expands the specialty product offerings that can only be found at sportsmans.com. Silencer Central has a proven reputation for streamlining the once complex process of purchasing a suppressor, and we are excited to now offer this convenient service and added benefit to our customers. Delivering a high-quality suppressor right to the purchaser’s door will be well received. This new partnership further underscores our mission to consistently provide Great Gear and Great Service.”

The Delivered by Silencer Central Program is an exciting development for Sportsman’s Warehouse, a leading omni-channel retailer. It allows instant access to suppressor sales and front-door delivery in the 42 states that allow silencer ownership. The Company is able to leverage the unique systems and expertise of Silencer Central that now allows customers to complete all the necessary paperwork online and take advantage of this unique program.

“Sportsman’s Warehouse is one the premier retailers of firearms and accessories in the country, with a robust ecommerce platform that fits perfectly with our unique online suppressor program,” said Brandon Maddox, Silencer Central Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with them, allowing customers to purchase BANISH suppressors directly from their ecommerce website. Through this unique program, we handle the required customer paperwork and take it one step further to deliver the suppressor right to the customer’s door. It’s exciting to work with Sportsman’s Warehouse and provide more people a convenient way to purchase the suppressors they want.”

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

