Verizon Business supercharges IT security offering with Trusted Connection cybersecurity launch

Trusted Connection is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service for businesses that allows them to secure their devices, network, and cloud-hosted applications. It constantly verifies who’s accessing what and from where.

It’s powerful technology that’s easy to use and ideal for midsize businesses. Trusted Connection combines networking and security services into an integrated secure access offering from a single provider in Verizon Business, with a simple interface that nearly any sized IT team can manage.

It enables anywhere, anytime secure access regardless of the location of the authorized user (office, remote, mobile, multisite) or the location of the application or digital resource they are accessing (web/cloud, SaaS, or private application), all through a simple centralized portal and with a single console to set policies once and see them enforced consistently.



NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses of all sizes can now bolster cybersecurity along the complete digital pathway from their connected devices through their IT networks all the way to cloud-hosted SaaS applications with Trusted Connection , a new cybersecurity solution from Verizon Business . Instead of simply forming a secure perimeter around your digital landscape, Trusted Connection secures the connection and endpoints from any user device to any digital resource, spanning web/cloud, SaaS, private apps and more.



Trusted Connection is particularly suitable for larger midsize businesses that need enhanced security but don’t have the resources or dedicated expertise to install and run it themselves, or for enterprises looking to simplify the management of their security.

“Having the right cybersecurity architecture in place is one of the most important responsibilities technology decision-makers face. Ensuring end-to-end security is critical,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “If a perimeter is breached, bad actors can wreak havoc. Trusted Connection creates a protected environment within the outer walls of security, protecting each specific entry point and pathway that could lead a bad actor to a valuable digital asset. It’s sophisticated security technology combined with an ease of use that makes cybersecurity accessible to businesses of all sizes.”



“Cloud-related security is an urgent and escalating problem, but few enterprises have the resources to keep safe in real time as exploitable technologies gain ground. The service can dramatically reduce attack surface by encrypting paths between cloud and endpoint,” said Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Service Provider Enterprise, Omdia. “Trusted Connection's seamless network-native security offers a huge step forward in functionality and control -- especially for mid-sized companies that face similar threats as large enterprises but often lack the resources to address quickly evolving security threats comprehensively.”



Trusted Connection includes the following features and capabilities:

Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities , a collection of tightly integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities facilitating safe access to websites, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and private applications. This includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS).

, a collection of tightly integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities facilitating safe access to websites, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and private applications. This includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS). Per-user or per-group policy definitions from a single console to control access to sensitive data.

from a single console to control access to sensitive data. Secure connectivity along encrypted paths from any device endpoint to digital resources, covering SaaS apps, multi-cloud/hybrid cloud, data centers, multiple office/worksite locations and/or remote workers.

from any device endpoint to digital resources, covering SaaS apps, multi-cloud/hybrid cloud, data centers, multiple office/worksite locations and/or remote workers. Performance insights, automated alerts and anomaly detection with response options, with single-pane-of-glass visibility and control via a centralized portal.

with response options, with single-pane-of-glass visibility and control via a centralized portal. Single-provider for both network services and embedded security to connect to curated SaaS providers and additional managed service options from Verizon Business.

to connect to curated SaaS providers and additional managed service options from Verizon Business. Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), a cloud-based policy enforcement software that secures the data flowing between users and cloud applications and facilitates compliance with corporate requirements. Trusted Connection CASB helps users define policies across applications from a single location, simplifying policy management and providing consistency across apps.

According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , 77% of basic web application attacks and 31% of all breaches in the past 10 years involved the use of stolen credentials. Trusted Connection can help contain the negative impacts of stolen credentials by enforcing ZTNA on network connections, checking device security posture, providing access from a managed device and by enforcing multi-factor authentication on access as designated by administrators.



Learn more about Trusted Connection here and reach out to your Verizon Business representative today.



