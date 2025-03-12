Journey Medical Corporation to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that management will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, California.

Claude Maraoui, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18 at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

