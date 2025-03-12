MEXC Ventures Invests $36 Million in Ethena & USDE to Accelerate Stablecoin Innovation and Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrency





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, the investment arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, has made a strategic investment of $16 million in Ethena, a leading innovator in the stablecoin space. In addition to this investment, MEXC has purchased $20 million in USDe, Ethena’s synthetic dollar, in a move aimed at promoting broader use and adoption of the token within the crypto ecosystem.

MEXC Ventures recognizes the exceptional vision and execution of the Ethena team, who have accurately identified the growing demand for stablecoins within decentralized finance (DeFi). Their commitment to continuously improving the product with outstanding execution positions Ethena as a trailblazer in this emerging space.

Stablecoins, as a critical element of the broader crypto landscape, are a key area of focus for MEXC, and the firm is particularly optimistic about the potential for USDe and Ethena’s broader ecosystem to transform the stablecoin sector. USDe, issued by the Ethereum-based DeFi platform Ethena , aims to address the centralized challenges faced by stablecoins. Ethena is not just creating a stablecoin – it is building an entire ecosystem around USDe. This investment underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to supporting blockchain and crypto infrastructure projects that drive innovation and foster mass adoption.

"Stablecoins play a pivotal role in the development of the broader cryptocurrency market, and MEXC is fully supportive of their growth. As demand for investment in Bitcoin and other digital assets continues to rise, stablecoins are set to attract even greater investment. MEXC sees Ethena as a key player in the development of diverse stablecoins that will drive the crypto industry forward, supporting broader adoption and providing users with more stable and efficient financial solutions," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

MEXC Ventures is committed to strategic investments and providing comprehensive ecosystem support for blockchain and DeFi projects. By partnering with top public chains and DeFi projects, MEXC Ventures aims to invest in and incubate early-stage projects, while offering operational support such as marketing campaigns and trading initiatives. This strategy ensures that projects can scale effectively, creating mutually beneficial, win-win partnerships.

In an effort to boost stablecoin adoption, MEXC has acquired $20 million worth of USDe. This strategic move is designed to encourage users to experience and trade USDe by offering incentives such as zero-fee trading pairs and attractive high-APR staking events, which will be launched with a prize pool of $1,000,000. These benefits will be available to users on centralized exchanges.

MEXC believes in investing in crypto-native projects that are built to thrive within decentralized ecosystems. Innovative synthetic dollar, such as USDe, are inherently designed for DeFi and reduce the reliance on centralized stablecoin issuers. Looking ahead, MEXC aims to provide users with more opportunities to hold USDe and earn passive income directly on centralized exchanges, further enhancing stablecoins' accessibility and utility.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14091c33-17a5-41d2-af2e-2f46944dbe42