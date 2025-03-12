Orthopedics Robotic-Assisted Surgery Industry Forecast 2025-2035 - By 2035, Cost-Effective Robotic Systems Will Propel Market Expansion in Emerging Regions

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedics (Joints & Spine) Robotic Assisted Surgery Market, 2025-2035: Focus on Product Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The orthopedic robotic-assisted surgery market has witnessed remarkable growth and innovation in recent years, as robotic technology continues to transform the field of orthopedic surgery. The market is fueled by the rising prevalence of joint and spine disorders, an aging global population, and the growing demand for advanced, less invasive surgical options.



In 2024, the market experienced steady growth, driven by increased adoption of robotic systems in hospitals and surgical centers worldwide. Technological advancements in robotic systems, combined with improved imaging techniques, allow surgeons to plan and execute procedures with unprecedented accuracy, leading to better alignment and faster recovery times for patients.

By 2035, the market is expected to expand substantially, propelled by ongoing innovations and the increasing affordability of robotic systems, especially in emerging markets. As more healthcare providers adopt robotic-assisted systems and as the technology becomes more cost-effective, the orthopedic robotic-assisted surgery market is poised to play an integral role in the global healthcare landscape, offering enhanced patient care and reduced healthcare costs over time.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in robotic systems is expected to accelerate the market growth. These technologies enable enhanced pre-operative planning, real-time decision-making during surgeries, and post-operative monitoring, making surgeries more accurate and less time-consuming. As AI continues to improve, robotic systems will become smarter, allowing for better outcomes and more personalized treatments, which will drive market growth in the coming years.



The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders is expected to drive the growth of the orthopedic robotic-assisted surgery market. A study published by NCBI in October 2022 highlighted that approximately 68% of the elderly population experiences Adult Spinal Deformities (ASD). Common causes of spinal injuries, including trauma, falls, collisions, and road traffic accidents, contribute significantly to this issue. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma reports over 3 million nonfatal injuries annually in the U.S. alone. As the incidence of trauma-related injuries continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for advanced treatment options such as robotic-assisted spinal surgeries, which offer enhanced precision and improved patient outcomes. This trend is expected to further fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period.



Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries that reduce hospital stays, minimize tissue damage, and promote faster recovery. Robotic-assisted surgery meets this demand by enabling smaller incisions, less blood loss, and quicker rehabilitation, all of which contribute to improved patient outcomes. For example, in knee and hip replacement surgeries, robotic systems allow surgeons to perform highly precise procedures while preserving surrounding tissues, thus reducing complications and the need for prolonged post-operative care.



However, the high cost of robotic surgery systems poses a significant challenge to the growth of the market. The initial investment required to purchase and install robotic-assisted surgical systems is substantial, often exceeding several million dollars. This significant upfront cost can be a barrier for smaller hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare providers in regions with limited healthcare budgets. Additionally, the need for specialized training for surgeons and staff to operate these systems can add to the financial burden. While robotic-assisted surgery offers long-term cost savings by improving surgical outcomes and reducing recovery times, the high capital expenditure and maintenance costs associated with these systems remain a significant hurdle.



Key players in the orthopedic robotic-assisted surgery market are actively advancing the field through various initiatives and collaborations. For instance, in November 2024, Johnson & Johnson MedTech received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigational device exemption (IDE) of its OTTAVA robotic surgical system. This approval enables the commencement of clinical trials at U.S. sites, marking a significant advancement in robotic-assisted surgical technology. Moreover, Globus Medical acquired NuVasive in an all-stock deal valued at $3.1 billion. This acquisition aims to strengthen Globus Medical's position in the market by integrating NuVasive's technologies and expertise.



