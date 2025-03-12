Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030: New Report Highlights 600+ Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Trials Worldwide

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report findings & Highlights:
- Global & Regional Market Size, Clinical Trends Insight
- Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales Opportunity US$ 50 Billion by 2030
- Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales Surpassed US$ 11 Billion in 2024
- 17 Bispecific Antibodies Approved Across Key Markets
- Approved Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
- Comprehensive Insight on More than 600 Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Trials
- Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase
Bispecific antibodies have emerged as one of the most promising and commercially successful targeting approaches in the pharmaceutical market, driven by continuous innovations and growing patient acceptance. A major factor contributing to this phenomenal growth is the exponential increase in the number of clinical trials for bispecific antibodies, which has surpassed 650 in 2025 from less than 100 in 2015. This progress has significantly benefited multiple stakeholders like drug developers, clinical research organizations, physicians, and patients. As of March 2025, 17 bispecific antibodies have been approved across key markets, with cumulative sales exceeding US$ 35 Billion as compared to US$ 77 Million in 2015 when the first bispecific antibody was approved.
The bispecific antibody market reached approximately US$ 12 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting that this market will surge to US$ 50 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing demand for innovative biologics that can address unmet medical needs. Notably, Hemlibra and Vabysmo have emerged as major contributors to the global bispecific antibodies market, collectively accounting for over 75% of the total sales. Hemlibra, a bispecific antibody developed by Roche, is used to treat hemophilia A, while Vabysmo, also developed by Roche, is a treatment for macular degeneration and macular edema. Both drugs saw sales surpassing US$ 4 Billion in 2024, emerging as key players in their respective therapeutic areas and solidifying Roche's leadership in the market for bispecific antibodies.
There are also several bispecific antibodies currently under regulatory review. Notably, Linvoseltamab, an investigational bispecific antibody, is undergoing review by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Another promising candidate, Odronextamab, is currently under FDA review for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. These developments underscore the ongoing progress in bispecific antibody research and their potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.
As of March 2025, more than 600 bispecific antibodies are currently undergoing clinical trials, demonstrating the immense potential of these therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas. The US remains the largest market for bispecific antibodies in terms of both research and development (R&D) and sales, reflecting the country's leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and healthcare spending.
Leading players in the bispecific antibody market include Roche, Gilead, Amgen, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), and others. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative bispecific therapies, with a focus on oncology and other high-need areas. For example, Roche has leveraged its expertise in biologics to bring to market Hemlibra and Vabysmo, while Amgen is advancing bispecific T-cell engagers for cancer immunotherapy.
In addition to these leading companies, there have been significant regulatory designations granted to bispecific antibodies, enhancing the overall market landscape. Ivonescimab, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody developed by Akeso, received FDA Fast Track Designation in October 2024 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutations in the second-line or beyond setting. This designation accelerates the development process and highlights the growing interest in bispecific antibodies for treating cancer. Akeso is collaborating with Summit Therapeutics in the US and other countries to develop Ivonescimab.
Additionally, Invenra's Novel Antibody INV724 has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations from the US FDA for the treatment of neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer affecting children. INV724 targets the GD2 and B7-H3 antigens and has shown promise in early-stage clinical trials, offering hope for more effective treatments for pediatric cancers.
In conclusion, the bispecific antibody market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing approvals, ongoing clinical trials, and strong regulatory support. With major players like Roche, Gilead, Amgen, and Pfizer leading the charge, and promising candidates undergoing review, bispecific antibodies are set to transform the landscape of modern therapeutics. The market's rapid expansion from US$ 12 Billion in 2024 to an expected US$ 50 Billion by 2030, reflects the increasing recognition of bispecific antibodies as key solutions for treating complex and life-threatening diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Bispecific Antibody
2. Bispecific Antibodies Combination Strategies
2.1 Chemotherapy
2.2 Targeted Therapy
2.3 Immunotherapies
2.4 Radiotherapy
3. Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies Insight
3.1 Company, Indication, Location & MOA
3.2 Bispecific Antibodies Granted FDA & EMA Designations
4. Bispecific Antibodies Proprietary Platforms
5. Global & Regional Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook
5.1 Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight (2020 to 2024)
5.2 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Policy
5.3 Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast 2030
6. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Trends by Region
6.1 Japan
6.2 South Korea
6.3 US
6.4 Europe
6.5 China
6.6 UK
6.7 Australia
6.8 Canada
6.9 Latin America
7. Global Bispecific Antibodies Research & Market Trends by Indications
7.1 Lymphoma
7.2 Multiple Myeloma
7.3 Leukemia
7.4 Lung Cancer
7.5 Melanoma
7.6 Gastrointestinal Cancers
7.7 Other Cancers
7.8 Blood Disorders
7.9 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases
7.10 Microbial Diseases
7.11 Ocular Diseases
8. Blincyto - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
9. Hemlibra - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
10. Rybrevant - Clinical, Patent & Pricing Insight
11. Vabysmo - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
12. Lunsumio - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
13. Kaitani - Clinical & Sales Insight
14. Tecvayli - Clinical, Patent & Pricing Insight
15. Columvi - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
16. Epkinly - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
17. Talvey - Clinical, Patent & Pricing Insight
18. Elrexfio - Clinical, Patent & Pricing Insight
19. Imdelltra - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
20. Ivonescimab - Clinical Insight
21. Ordspono - Clinical & Sales Insight
22. Ziihera - Clinical, Pricing & Sales Insight
23. Bizengri - Clinical, Patent, Pricing & Sales Insight
24. Korjuny - Clinical Insight
25. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase
25.1 Research
25.2 Preclinical
25.3 Phase-I
25.4 Phase-I/II
25.5 Phase-II
25.6 Phase-II/III
25.7 Phase-III
25.8 Preregistration
25.9 Registered
26. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication
27. Competitive Landscape
- ABL Bio
- Abzyme Therapeutics
- Affimed Therapeutics
- Akeso Biopharma
- Alligator Bioscience
- Amgen
- Antibody Therapeutics
- APITBIO
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- BioAtla
- Biosion
- Biotheus
- BJ Bioscience
- EpimAb Biotherapeutics
- FutureGen Biopharmaceutical
- Genentech
- Genmab
- Gensun Biopharma
- Harbour BioMed
- I-MAB Biopharma
- IGM Biosciences
- ImmuneOnco Biopharma
- Innovent Biologics
- Invenra
- Janssen Research & Development
- Kenjockety Biotechnology
- LaNova Medicines Limited
- Light Chain Bioscience
- Linton Pharm
- Lyvgen Biopharma
- MacroGenics
- Merus
- NovaRock Biotherapeutics
- Pfizer
- Phanes Therapeutics
- Prestige BioPharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Revitope
- Roche
- Virtuoso Therapeutics
- Xencor
- Y-Biologics
- Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imzemm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.