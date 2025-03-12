Key Growth Opportunities in the United States Packaging Industry: U.S. Packaging Industry to Reach 717.2 Billion Units by 2028, Driven by Rigid Plastics Growth

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the United States Packaging Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US packaging industry grew from 615.4 billion units in 2018 to 668.8 billion units in 2023, at a CAGR of 1.7%. It is forecast to increase further and reach 717.2 billion units in 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4%. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in 2023, holding a volume share of 34.5% by accounting for 230.7 billion units. Rigid plastics is forecast to post a CAGR of 1.6% among all pack materials during 2023-28.



Scope



This report includes an analysis of the following:

Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for the leading industries in regard to each pack material analyzed.

Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for the leading industries in regard to each pack material analyzed. Growth in the use of pack materials by industry : Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across the leading industries during 2023-28.

: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across the leading industries during 2023-28. Key pack materials : Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper and board, flexible packaging, and glass during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper and board, flexible packaging, and glass during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers: Pack sub-type : Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, and others.

: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, and others. Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc. Closure material : Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others. Closure type : Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off. Primary outer material : Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others.

: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others. Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Pack Material Market - Overview

Pack Material Market Size and Growth Analysis

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Industry

Market Size by Pack Material and Industry

Market Dynamics

Consumer Sentiments

Packaging Innovations and New Launches

Packaging Waste Regulations

Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector

Pack Material by Industry - Key Takeaways

Packaging Share Change by Material and Industry Growth Analysis by Industry - Food Growth Analysis by Industry - Alcoholic Beverages Growth Analysis by Industry - Non-Alcoholic Beverages Growth Analysis by Industry - Cosmetics and Toiletries Growth Analysis by Industry - Other Industries

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics Rigid Plastics by Industry - Key Takeaways Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Plastics - Volume by Industry and Sector Rigid Plastics - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal Rigid Metal by Industry - Key Takeaways Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Metal - Volume by Industry and Sector Rigid Metal - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board Paper & Board by Industry - Key Takeaways Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Paper & Board - Volume by Industry and Sector Paper & Board - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging by Industry - Key Takeaways Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Flexible Packaging - Volume by Industry and Sector Flexible Packaging - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass Glass by Industry - Key Takeaways Glass - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Glass - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Glass - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Glass - Volume by Industry and Sector Glass - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Appendix and Definitions

