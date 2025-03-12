Advocus Launches 1031 Exchange Service Offering

CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based title insurance underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company (Advocus) announced today the launch of its new 1031 exchange service offering. Named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes when selling one investment property and reinvesting the proceeds into another “like-kind” property. This powerful tax-deferral strategy is used by investors to grow their portfolios and build wealth over time.

Through Advocus National 1031 Exchange, LLC, an entity owned and operated by Accruit, one of the nation’s leading 1031 exchange Qualified Intermediaries, Advocus provides clients access to 1031 exchange services supported by Exchange Manager ProSM, the patented 1031 exchange workflow technology. This addition reinforces Advocus’ commitment to empowering real estate investors with tools and expertise to maximize their opportunities.

“In essence, a 1031 exchange lets investors keep more of their money working for them by delaying taxes on their gains,” said Karen Courtney, Corporate Counsel and National Commercial Manager at Advocus. “With our new 1031 exchange services, we’re making it easier for customers to navigate the process and secure their financial future.”

Advocus’ new 1031 exchange service is ideal for:

Real Estate Investors looking to reinvest in larger or more profitable properties.

looking to reinvest in larger or more profitable properties. Business Owners upgrading or shifting their commercial property holdings.

upgrading or shifting their commercial property holdings. Retirement Planners seeking to optimize their investment property portfolios for long-term gains.



How It Works

To qualify for a 1031 exchange, the proceeds from the sale of an investment property must be reinvested in a similar property within specific timeframes: 45 days to identify potential replacements and 180 days to close on the new property. Advocus will help to qualify and coordinate the 1031 exchange in its role as Managed Service Facilitator, and Advocus National 1031 Exchange, LLC, as Qualified Intermediary, will facilitate the transaction by holding the proceeds from the sale and ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. As Qualified Intermediary, Advocus National 1031 Exchange, LLC provides access to subject matter expert attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists® (CES®), and customers can have confidence in the security of exchange funds with coverage including: $50 million Fidelity Bond, $25 million Errors & Omissions, and $15 million Cyber Liability.

“By providing access to 1031 exchange services, we’re helping real estate professionals, investors, and businesses leverage 1031 exchanges to grow wealth and achieve their goals,” Courtney said. “The real estate market is a major source of wealth generation and economic growth, and we’re very happy to help our customers and agents navigate this complex terrain with confidence.”

For more information visit info.advocus.com/1031exchanges.

About Advocus

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services dedicated to preserving the role of lawyers in real estate transactions. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney's role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit www.advocus.com.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com