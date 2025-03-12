Smart Labels Market worth $17.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The smart labels market is estimated to grow in the forecast years due to the advancement in technology, globalization, and rising usage of automation. New technologies such as electronic shelf labels in the retail sector and the rising utilization of smart labels for marketing and sales purposes also contribute to the growth of the smart labels market in the coming years. The increasing concern for sustainability and efficient supply chain solutions is driving companies to implement smart labeling solutions that raise productivity, decrease costs, and reduce waste.

List of Key Players in Global Smart Labels Market:

Avery Dennison Corporation (US) CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada) Zebra Technologies Corporation (US) SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Smart Labels Market:

Drivers: Growth of e-commerce Restraint: High cost of smart label technology Opportunity: Integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with smart labels Challenge: Data privacy and security challenges

Key Findings of the Study:

EAS labels accounted for the third largest share in the global smart labels market By application, pallet tracking accounts for the second largest share of the smart labels market Retail accounts for the second-largest share of the smart labels market by end-use industry Europe accounted for the third largest share in the global smart labels market

The smart labels market is segmented into five technologies, RFID labels, EAS labels, NFC labels, sensing labels, and others. RFID labels play an important role in various industries as they help smooth processes, increase efficiency, and generally improve functionality. These labels have a computer chip and a small antenna using which they interact with other devices via radio signals. When the reader is brought close to it, the radio waves emitted from the reader cause the chip to send out data back to the reader. The data can be the names of the products, their prices, or even the place of the item, making it ideal for inventory control and supply chain management. As a wireless device, RFID labels have made it easier for various businesses and industries to convey information, making it invaluable in many fields. RFID labels should also have a higher demand in the coming years due to the industry's increased focus on optimizing operations and improving tracking technology.

Based on application, the smart labels market is segmented into retail & inventory tracking, perishable goods, electronic & IT assets, pallets tracking, equipment, and others. The retail and inventory tracking segment has potential for growth due to the growing need for real-time inventory visibility for improved efficiency and profitability in the retail business and among brand owners. To reduce costs associated with inventory and increase productivity, it is crucial that product tracking is done correctly. Walmart a key player in the American market is currently considering opportunities for smart label implementation across different areas within its supply chains and stores.

By end-use industry smart labels market is segmented into FMCG, logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and other end-use industries. Logistics is expected to dominate the smart labels market during the forecast period. The logistics industry is a highly significant industry with broad adaptability in areas such as food and beverage, medical, manufacturing, chemical, and retail, prompting the requirement for smart labels. Warehouse management involves proper handling features including the flow of stock, receiving, storage, picking, staging, and shipping which determines stock loss, inaccuracies, and order fulfillment problems that affect cost and profit. In logistic applications, RFID smart labels, smart sensing labels, and EAS labels come in handy in boosting visibility and tracking. For example, RFID smart labels allow tracking of cartons and pallets at critical stages, enabling them to move smoothly in the warehouse. It enhances operational flexibility and the transparency of operations which has led to the growth of smart labels in the logistic segment.

Based on components, the smart labels market is segmented into batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, memories, and others. In smart labels, supplying voltage for the circuits is usually done by batteries which are preferred for their efficiency and convenience in the smart labels market. These batteries are designed with a slim and low profile and are easily incorporated in smart labels and may also be coupled to Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) devices for performance stability. Their major benefit encompasses the fact that they are recyclable material that helps organizations and companies achieve sustainable objectives in their fields. Also, these batteries can work with RFID smart labels, NFC tags, transit tickets, and ESL, among other smart labels, making these batteries versatile and increasing their market demand.

Based on region the smart labels market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest share of the smart labels market in 2023. The e-commerce sector has grown rapidly in North America in the past few years, especially after the Covid crisis. As the need for faster and more accurate deliveries grows, smart labels become a valuable tool for logistics and warehouse operators to monitor inventory and optimize supply chain processes. RFID-enabled labels also enable the scanning and monitoring of the packages avoiding any delays in handling the packages. It also makes managing inventory through multiple channels possible, which is important when a business is selling products both in stores and online.

Avery Dennison Corporation, a global leader in labeling and packaging materials, offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions, including labels, functional materials, RFID inlays and tags, and software that connects the physical and digital. They also provide products that enhance branded packaging and display information to improve customer experiences. Their solutions cater to various industries globally, such as home and personal care, apparel, retail, e-commerce, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. The company’s two reporting segments include Materials and Solutions. The Solutions Group offers branding solutions such as decorative brand elements, graphic tickets, tags, labels, and eco-friendly packaging. Its information solutions include item-level RFID solutions, price ticketing & marking systems, brand protection and security services, and others. The company has a global presence in more than 50 countries, with operations spanning North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

