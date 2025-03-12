ART-PFAS Technology Recognized by EBJ Business Achievement Technology Merit Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerated Remediation Technologies, Inc. (ART) is proud to announce that the ART-PFAS technology has been singled out by the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) with a Business Achievement Technology Merit Award for its groundbreaking in-situ approach to PFAS remediation.

The patent-pending ART-PFAS Technology is solely owned and installed by ART and stands out as the only proven in-situ remedy to treat PFAS-contaminated soil and groundwater. TRC received the merit award for ART-PFAS, which was co-patented by Dr. Odah of ART and Dr. Rabah of TRC.

“This award underscores the ART-PFAS Technology as a revolutionary approach to in-situ PFAS remediation,” said Mohamed Odah, Ph.D., P.E., ART Principal Engineer. “We are always eager to collaborate on effective and sustainable efforts with leaders pushing the boundaries of the remediation field.”

The Technology Merit Award recognizes the ART-PFAS Technology as a pioneering solution transforming the field of in-situ PFAS remediation. ART-PFAS utilizes in-well groundwater circulation, foam fractionation, and volatilization through air sparging and soil vapor extraction to efficiently remove PFAS, while minimizing waste generation.

ART remains at the forefront of innovative and in-situ measures to treat PFAS, chlorinated and petroleum compounds, and other contaminants.

For more information on ART, visit www.ARTinwell.com or contact (913) 438-4384 or info@ARTinwell.com.

About Accelerated Remediation Technologies, Inc. (ART)

Founded in 1996, Accelerated Remediation Technologies, Inc. (ART), specializes in innovative soil and groundwater remediation solutions. ART In-Well Technologies are designed to deliver effective and efficient treatment by leveraging proven groundwater circulating well principles. The versatility of ART In-Well Technologies has proven successful at thousands of installations in treating a broad spectrum of contaminants—such as chlorinated and petroleum compounds, MTBE, 1,4-dioxane, and PFAS — even in complex subsurface geological formations. More than just a service, soil and groundwater remediation is our ART.