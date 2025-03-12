Reclaimed Lumber Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Market Players Montana Reclaimed Lumber Co, AltruWood, Vintage Timberworks, Recycling the Past & Beam and Board

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reclaimed Lumber Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The reclaimed lumber market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $55.29 billion in 2024 to $58.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural and heritage preservation, DIY and upcycling trends, craftsmanship and artisanal appeal, industrial applications, green building certifications.



The reclaimed lumber market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $75.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to circular economy emphasis, architectural and design trends, innovative manufacturing techniques, commercial and residential demand, regulatory support and policies.

Major trends in the forecast period include sustainability emphasis, heritage and storytelling, regulatory support, consumer preference for sustainability, technology integration.



The anticipated expansion of the reclaimed lumber market is closely tied to the burgeoning construction sector. The rise in construction activities, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization, has sparked substantial demand for reclaimed lumber in both residential and commercial building projects. Renowned for its strength, stability, and durability, reclaimed lumber serves as a favored material for diverse construction endeavors. A recent report from the Census Bureau in September 2023 indicated a notable surge in total construction spending, reaching an estimated annual rate of $1.99 trillion, surpassing the previous month's figures.



Global renovation initiatives are set to significantly bolster the reclaimed lumber market. The escalating trend in renovation activities involves restoring and repurposing older structures using sustainable materials like urban and reclaimed wood. These environmentally friendly approaches cater to ecological building techniques, driving the adoption of reclaimed lumber in renovation projects.

Innovative product development stands as a prominent trend shaping the reclaimed lumber market, with major players investing in novel solutions to maintain their market presence.



Prominent companies within the reclaimed lumber sector are actively pioneering transportable systems to efficiently manage wood waste from construction and demolition sites. In October 2023, Urban Machine unveiled 'The Machine,' a revolutionary transportable system designed to process used lumber on-site. Transported in two 40-foot trailers, this innovation enables the creation of premium reclaimed wood products directly at construction or demolition sites, diverting significant wood waste from landfills. The company's ambition is to revolutionize the green building industry by repurposing millions of tons of wood waste into high-quality lumber products.



Major companies operating in the reclaimed lumber market are Montana Reclaimed Lumber Co., AltruWood Inc., Vintage Timberworks Inc., Recycling The Past LLC, Beam and Board LLC, Longleaf Lumber Inc., Sustainable Lumber Company, Imondi Flooring, TerraMai Inc., Elemental Republic SDN BHD, Olde Wood Ltd., Trestlewood Inc., True American Grain Reclaimed Wood, Altholz - Baumgartner & Co. GmbH, Viridian Reclaimed Wood LLC, Moore Manufacturing Inc., Resawn Timber Co., Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber LLC, Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV, Elmwood Reclaimed Timber Inc., Jarmak Corporation, GR Plume Company Inc., Eagle Reclaimed Lumber, Appalachian Woods LLC, Pioneer Millworks LLC, The Hudson Company, The Woodshop of Texas, The Barnwood Farm Ltd., The Old Wood Co., The Woods Company, The Reclaimed Wood Shop, The Lumber Baron Inc., The Reclaimed Barnwood Company, The Old Texas Wood Company, The Wood Cycle of Wisconsin.



This report focuses on the reclaimed lumber market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

by Source: Post-Industrial Reclaimed; Post-Consumer Reclaimed; Water Reclaimed; Orchard Salvage Reclaimed; Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed

by Application: Flooring; Paneling and Siding; Beams; Furniture; Other Applications

by End-Use: Commercial Construction; Residential Construction; Industrial

Subsegments:

by Post-Industrial Reclaimed: Manufacturing Waste; Offcuts and Surplus Materials

by Post-Consumer Reclaimed: Deconstructed Buildings; Furniture and Fixtures

by Water Reclaimed: River Salvaged Lumber; Lake Salvaged Lumber

by Orchard Salvage Reclaimed: Old Fruit Trees; Orchard Thinning

by Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed: Deadfall Trees; Fallen Branches and Timber

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $58.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $75.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Reclaimed Lumber Market Characteristics



3. Reclaimed Lumber Market Trends and Strategies



4. Reclaimed Lumber Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Reclaimed Lumber Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Reclaimed Lumber PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Reclaimed Lumber Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Reclaimed Lumber Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Reclaimed Lumber Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Reclaimed Lumber Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Segmentation by Source, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Post-industrial Reclaimed

Post-Consumer Reclaimed

Water Reclaimed

Orchard Salvage Reclaimed

Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed

6.2. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Flooring

Paneling and Siding

Beams

Furniture

Other Applications

6.3. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Industrial

6.4. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Sub-Segmentation of Post-Industrial Reclaimed, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Manufacturing Waste

Offcuts and Surplus Materials

6.5. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Sub-Segmentation of Post-Consumer Reclaimed, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Deconstructed Buildings

Furniture and Fixtures

6.6. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water Reclaimed, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

River Salvaged Lumber

Lake Salvaged Lumber

6.7. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Sub-Segmentation of Orchard Salvage Reclaimed, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Old Fruit Trees

Orchard Thinning

6.8. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Sub-Segmentation of Forest Floor Salvage Reclaimed, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Deadfall Trees

Fallen Branches and Timber

7. Reclaimed Lumber Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis



30. Reclaimed Lumber Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Reclaimed Lumber Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Reclaimed Lumber Market Company Profiles

Montana Reclaimed Lumber Co.

AltruWood Inc.

Vintage Timberworks

Recycling the Past

Beam and Board

31. Reclaimed Lumber Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Longleaf Lumber Inc.

Sustainable Lumber Company

Imondi Flooring

TerraMai Inc.

Elemental Republic SDN BHD

Olde Wood Ltd.

Trestlewood Inc.

True American Grain Reclaimed Wood

Altholz - Baumgartner & Co.

Viridian Reclaimed Wood

Moore Manufacturing Inc.

Resawn Timber Co.

Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber

Carpentier Hardwood Solutions

Elmwood Reclaimed Timber Inc.

32. Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Reclaimed Lumber Market



34. Recent Developments in the Reclaimed Lumber Market



35. Reclaimed Lumber Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



