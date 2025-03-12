Fatboy's Fred's Collection Now Available in Canada for Spring/Summer

MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatboy is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Fred's Collection is now officially available in Canada, just in time for the spring/summer season. In stock and ready to ship, this new outdoor furniture line combines contemporary design with robust functionality, perfect for residential and commercial use.

Fred's Collection: A Reinvented Classic for Modern Outdoor Living

When you see Fred's Table with its wide slats, you’ll instantly recognize its inspiration: the classic picnic table. Fatboy has reinvented this iconic design with a modern twist. Sturdy yet lightweight, Fred's Table is robust enough to imagine even Fred Flintstone gathering his family around it. Made entirely of weatherproof aluminum, the collection is designed to withstand the elements and deliver years of outdoor enjoyment.

Fred's Table and Bistreau

Fred's Table serves as the stunning centerpiece of the collection, measuring a generous 2.20 metres long and 1 metre wide, comfortably seating six to eight people. Despite its size, the tabletop slats are crafted from hollow aluminum profiles, making it both strong and lightweight. Clever design details like foldable legs make it easy to store during off-seasons, and the weatherproof material ensures durability year-round.

For smaller spaces, the round version of Fred's Bistreau is a versatile and stylish solution. This compact bistro table retains the same elegant slat design and is perfect for balconies, terraces, or urban patios. Its adjustable foot pads ensure stability on uneven surfaces, and its weighted cast-iron base provides additional sturdiness, making it ideal for both residential and commercial outdoor settings.

Fred's Chairs and Armchairs

To complete the set, Fred's Chair and Fred's Armchair offer a contemporary take on the traditional slat-back chair, made from durable aluminum. The seat, rounded like a cushion, provides extra comfort, while the clever smile-shaped opening allows rainwater to drain quickly, eliminating the need for constant wiping. Both chairs are stackable for easy storage. Choose the sleek chair for a minimal look or the armchair for added comfort.

Outdoor Dining and Bistro Sets for Every Space

Fred's Collection offers a variety of outdoor dining sets and bistro sets , including chairs and tables designed to accommodate two to eight people. Whether you’re outfitting a cozy balcony, a spacious terrace, or a commercial patio, Fred's provides stylish and functional options to suit every need. All sets are available online, making it easy to create the perfect outdoor dining experience, whether for intimate gatherings or larger social events.

Perfect for Commercial and Residential Spaces

Designed to withstand the demands of everyday use, Fred's Collection is also an ideal choice for commercial environments, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, and public spaces. Its sturdy construction and elegant design add a touch of sophistication to any outdoor setting while offering the durability and practicality required for hospitality spaces.

In Stock and Ready to Ship in Canada

Fatboy is proud to offer Fred's Collection directly to Canadian customers. All products are in stock and available now for immediate delivery, making it easy to upgrade outdoor spaces just in time for spring and summer gatherings.

About Fatboy

Founded in the Netherlands, Fatboy is a globally recognized design brand known for its iconic bean bags , innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories that combine playful design with enduring quality. All shipments for Canada are made from our Montreal-based warehouse, ensuring fast and efficient delivery nationwide.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: hello@fatboycanada.com

website: fatboycanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/def5b8b5-88f1-4494-8f4c-504bc0c6896d