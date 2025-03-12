Coherent Launches Industry-First 793nm Pump Laser Diode with Record 28W Power and 97% Polarization Purity

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), the leader in advanced laser technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 793nm pump laser diode, setting a new industry standard with an impressive 28W of reliable power and 97% polarization purity. This innovative product offers unmatched performance and cost-efficiency, unlocking new possibilities for applications in the rapidly growing Thulium fiber laser market.

A Game-Changer in Thulium Fiber Laser Technology

The increasing adoption of Thulium fiber lasers in medical applications has transformed patient care, offering a safer, more comfortable treatment experience with faster recovery times. With the market for Thulium fiber lasers projected to grow significantly, the new 793nm chip from Coherent is poised to meet the growing demand by enhancing laser performance, optimizing treatment time, and providing cost-effective solutions as well as enabling new applications beyond the medical market.

An Innovative Solution for the Market's Needs

The new 793nm chip is a perfect match for the growing needs of Thulium fiber laser systems. It enables higher power pumping, which translates to increased fiber laser power. In the medical market this allows for shorter treatment times and better patient outcomes; beyond the medical market, it enables new industrial applications as well. Additionally, the chip’s remarkable polarization purity delivers a more efficient pump design, boosting overall system efficiency and reducing operational costs. This combination of higher power and higher efficiency ensures that Thulium fiber lasers can continue to evolve, providing superior performance.

Setting a New Standard in Power and Polarization Purity

“We are proud to introduce a class-leading chip that combines unprecedented power and polarization purity, pushing the boundaries of what Thulium fiber lasers can achieve,” said Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems at Coherent. “Our new 793nm chip enables laser systems to be more powerful, efficient, and cost-effective, which will have a profound impact on the growing Thulium fiber laser market.”

Complementary Technologies and Future Innovations

The new 793nm chip complements the broad portfolio that Coherent offers, including fiber-coupled diode laser modules, Thulium-doped fibers and optics, contributing to a complete, cutting-edge solution for laser systems. Our Fiber Laser business unit is also working on Thulium Fiber Lasers that incorporate these chips, offering an integrated approach for customers seeking next-generation laser technology.

Product Availability and Next Steps

The new 793nm chip is available today, marking a major milestone for Coherent and its customers. As the company continues to innovate in the field of laser components and subsystems, we are committed to supporting the growing demand for advanced laser technologies that improve patient outcomes and drive industry progress.

For more information on the 793nm chip and other cutting-edge products from Coherent please visit [https://www.coherent.com/components-accessories/hpl-se-pumps-seeds/ses-products] or contact our sales team.

