The Lazy Lavender Introduces Signature “Stock Your Fridge” Service and Personalized Experiences, Redefining Vacation Rental Hospitality

WIMBERLEY, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lazy Lavender, the boutique vacation rental brand founded by Nathali and Cengiz, is revolutionizing the guest experience with its signature “stock your fridge” service and a suite of personalized offerings designed to make every stay unforgettable.





In a market saturated with generic vacation rentals, The Lazy Lavender stands out with its five uniquely designed properties—a whimsical treehouse, a vibrant pink house, an artsy cabin, a charming cottage, and a rustic farmhouse. Each property is a labor of love, meticulously curated with handpicked treasures from European flea markets, custom furnishings, and breathtaking art, including a stunning mural by artist Carrie Schmidt.

Now, guests can elevate their stay with The Lazy Lavender’s personalized hospitality services, including:

“Stock Your Fridge” Service: Arrive to a fully prepared retreat with gourmet snacks, local wines, and artisanal treats tailored to your preferences.

Arrive to a fully prepared retreat with gourmet snacks, local wines, and artisanal treats tailored to your preferences. Romantic Packages: Celebrate love with curated experiences, from champagne and floral arrangements to private chef dinners.

Celebrate love with curated experiences, from champagne and floral arrangements to private chef dinners. Birthday Celebrations: Make milestones unforgettable with custom decorations, cakes, and special surprises.

Make milestones unforgettable with custom decorations, cakes, and special surprises. Private Chefs and Pre-Stocked Kitchens: Enjoy the convenience of in-home dining experiences crafted by local chefs.

“We wanted to create more than just a place to stay—we wanted to create an experience that feels personal and special,” says Nathali. “Our ‘stock your fridge’ service and personalized packages are designed to make every guest feel like they’re stepping into a home that’s been prepared just for them.”

The Lazy Lavender’s commitment to artistry, authenticity, and innovation has earned the brand glowing reviews and a loyal following. Behind the scenes, Nathali and Cengiz have built a streamlined operation, automating guest communication, optimizing maintenance schedules, and developing a robust direct booking platform. This innovative approach has reduced reliance on third-party platforms like Airbnb, with direct bookings now accounting for 65% of their revenue.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless and memorable experience for our guests while staying true to our artistic vision,” says Cengiz. “We’ve worked hard to create a brand that stands out in a crowded market, and we’re proud of what we’ve built.”

Plan Your Escape:

To book your stay at The Lazy Lavender or to learn more about their personalized services, visit www.thelazylavender.com or follow them on Instagram @thelazylavender.

About The Lazy Lavender:

The Lazy Lavender is a boutique collection of five uniquely designed vacation homes in Wimberley, Texas. Founded by Nathali and Cengiz, the brand combines artistry, authenticity, and personalized hospitality to create unforgettable guest experiences. Each property is thoughtfully curated with handpicked treasures, custom furnishings, and tailored services, earning The Lazy Lavender industry acclaim and a loyal following.

Media Contact:

Nathali Barlas

Owner

nathali@thelazylavender.com

312-320-2304

www.thelazylavender.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by The Lazy Lavender. Any decisions made based on this information are at the reader’s own discretion and risk. This media platform or its publisher is not liable for any losses, damages, or disputes that may arise from the use of this content. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and due diligence before engaging with any vacation home business or related services mentioned herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d0f75ae-05e3-4f72-b035-55b7e9ce44fc