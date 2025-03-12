VitrA Tiles takes an important step towards a more sustainable future

İSTANBUL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitrA Tiles, a leading company within the Eczacıbaşı Group, has made another key stride in advancing its sustainability objectives. The Solar Power Plant (SPP) completed in Aksaray is now operational, symbolising the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly energy production. Following the 3.5 MW rooftop solar power plant commissioned in Bozüyük in 2023, the 30 MWe/36 MWp capacity SPP in Aksaray marks the second major step in VitrA Tiles’ transition to green energy. With this new investment, more than half of the electricity used in Türkiye operations this year will be sourced from renewable energy.

A Stronger Future with Green Energy

The power plant, aimed at meeting a significant portion of VitrA Tiles' electricity needs from renewable sources, is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 19,700 households with 65,520 PV modules, each with 550 Wp capacity, and reduce carbon emissions by 37,190 tons per year.

VitrA Tiles CEO Mert Karasu stated, “We aim to produce half of our electricity consumption from our own renewable energy facilities by 2025 and all of it by 2030 and thanks to this investment, we are one step closer to our global goals by further reducing our carbon footprint. We are committed to meeting all our electricity needs from renewable sources in the future.”

The Aksaray SPP project, whose installation began in April 2024, started electricity generation in February 2025, following the completion of PV modules, cable, inverter, transformer, and power transmission line installations. This project brings both environmental and economic benefits and leads the sector’s transformation with its innovative approach.

Contact:

Ecem Aksay Soyuer

ecem.aksay@vitra.com.tr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ae1b812-2758-4a9a-a8cf-3faf70f6a8ba/en