Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Loveland, Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Riano Ridge, is coming soon to 3109 Westcliff Drive in Loveland, Colorado. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

The majestic Rocky Mountains provide a picturesque backdrop at Riano Ridge. With a wide selection of meticulously crafted home designs to choose from and the ability to personalize at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, home buyers can create a space that perfectly reflects their taste and preferences. Home designs range from 3,358 to 4,821+ square feet, and will be priced starting in the $900,000s.





“We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this vibrant community,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “With proximity to a variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options, Riano Ridge has something for everyone.”

The community offers residents an array of private amenities, including a refreshing pool and cabana. Nearby Mehaffey Park provides 64 acres of outdoor excitement with a playground, a skate park, multipurpose fields, sports courts, a dog park, and more. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including TPC Colorado golf course and Boedecker Lake, as well as Denver’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly acclaimed Thompson School District.

Major highways including Interstate 25 and U.S. Routes 34 and 287 are easily accessible from Riano Ridge, offering homeowners convenient access to Denver, Fort Collins, Estes Park and Colorado Springs.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Larimer County area include Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes, Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center, North Hill, and Downtown Superior.

For more information, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

