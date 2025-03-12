BexBack Launches 100x Leverage, Double Deposit Bonus, $50 Welcome Bonus, and No KYC Crypto Trading





SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin's price dips below $80,000 once again, many analysts predict that it will enter a prolonged period of high volatility. In such a market environment, simply holding spot positions may not be an effective way to generate short-term profits. High-leverage crypto futures trading is becoming the go-to tool for traders, offering the potential for rapid profits in both rising and falling markets.

To help more traders capitalize on the opportunities in the crypto futures market, BexBack Exchange is introducing exclusive offers for new users: 100% deposit bonus , a $50 welcome bonus, and up to 100x leverage for crypto futures trading—all with no KYC required. No matter where you are or when you trade, you can enjoy unrestricted access to the futures market.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

100x leverage allows traders to control significantly larger positions with minimal capital. For example:

If Bitcoin is priced at $100,000, opening a 1 BTC long position with 100x leverage gives you exposure to 100 BTC.

If BTC rises to $105,000, your profit would be:

(105,000 - 100,000) × 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a 500% return.

Maximize Profits with BexBack's 100% Deposit Bonus





BexBack doubles your deposit with a 100% bonus. If you invest 2 BTC, your position increases to 4 BTC, and under the same scenario, your profit would reach 10 BTC, effectively doubling your return to 1000%.

Important: While leverage amplifies gains, it also increases liquidation risk—trade wisely!

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. It holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. Accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe. There are no deposit fees, and traders can get the most thoughtful service, including 24/7 customer support.

Why recommend BexBack?





No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account : Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Take Action Now—Don’t Miss Another Opportunity!





If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users (complete one trade within one week of registration), you can be a winner in the new bull run.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonus and start accumulating more BTC today!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adb01943-d3e3-4d35-bdd9-0729fdce9cb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb1e431-1320-47a0-862b-1f4c4c331b8f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f087cf0d-80d9-47a3-89e8-1dc956f652b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe146396-b893-4277-a6b4-dd92c9577d02