Self-Leveling Concrete Market to Reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the self-leveling concrete market size was estimated at USD 5.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The self-leveling concrete market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient flooring solutions in rapidly urbanizing regions, coupled with extensive infrastructure development projects worldwide.





Self-leveling Concrete Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.34% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By System Type (Underlayment System, Overlay System)

• By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Drivers • Growing use of self-leveling concrete in commercial and industrial construction is driven by its smooth finish, durability, and efficiency in large-scale projects.

Dominant Market Segments: Underlayment Systems and Commercial Applications Drive Growth

By System Type: The underlayment system segment held a dominant 74% share in the self-leveling concrete market in 2023. This system is indispensable in preparing subfloors before installing tiles, carpets, and hardwood, by providing a smooth and even surface. It is widely used to even out floor unevenness, fill voids/cavities, and strengthen the structure. It dries quickly compared to other solutions, enabling speedier project turnaround and reducing manual labor costs. Its adoption has been further accelerated with the increasing need for comfortable and performance-driven flooring in residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The demand for underlayment systems is therefore rising as more construction and renovation activities come forth, especially in the domain of commercial buildings. Hence, the underlayment systems are emerging as an attractive option for flooring professionals worldwide.

By End-Use: The commercial segment dominated the self-leveling concrete market with a 68% share in 2023, primarily due to increased construction activities in retail spaces, corporate offices, and hospitality establishments. This self-leveling property of self-leveling concrete makes the self-leveling demand in the commercial spaces where a scar-free and durable and also smooth surface is a must have component in analysis of high traffic areas. The speed of its install minimizes downtime, making it suitable for both renovation and new construction projects. Furthermore, when it comes to aesthetics, self-leveling concrete is also used for floor durability and wear resistance for malls and hotels, airports, and commercial buildings. On the other hand, the rising popularity of modern interior designs along with the need for economical flooring solutions bolsters the growth of this segment in the market.

Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Surges: Regional Growth Trends in the Self-Leveling Concrete Market

The Asia-Pacific region led the self-leveling concrete market in 2023, capturing 38% of the market share. The construction sector of Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and growing investment by governments and private sector in construction industry. The growing need for commercial and residential facilities is also fueling market growth. Rapid population growth and economic expansion has spurred construction activity in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Self-leveling concrete is becoming increasingly popular because of how easy it is to apply as well as its durability and time saving properties, making it the perfect choice for today's construction. Moreover, the growing usage of premium flooring products in commercial properties, shopping complex venues, and residential developments is driving the market’s sustained growth.

North America is experiencing rapid growth in the self-leveling concrete market due to increasing construction activities and urbanization. The growing demand for durable, smooth, and aesthetic flooring options is fuelling the growth of the market in commercial and residential segments. Growing real estate business within the region, along with increasing investments in infrastructure development activities, further propels the use of self-leveling concrete due to its high efficiency and end finish. Moreover, technology developments in the flooring materials, such as environment-friendly and sustainable building materials, are also pushing growth. The United States and Canada are now amongst the largest contributors to the growth of the global flooring, and have witnessed an increase in renovations and remodeling projects, along with a rise in high-performance flooring systems adopted across this region, which positions North America as the largest and fastest-growing flooring regional market.

Recent Developments

In May 2023 : Mapei introduced its latest self-leveling concrete product, Mapei LevelPlan. Designed for ease of use, this versatile solution can be applied to various surfaces, including concrete, wood, and tile.

: Mapei introduced its latest self-leveling concrete product, Mapei LevelPlan. Designed for ease of use, this versatile solution can be applied to various surfaces, including concrete, wood, and tile. In March 2023: Ardex launched Ardex FeatherFinish, a high-performance self-leveling concrete. This product is specifically formulated to deliver a smooth, even finish, making it ideal for applications requiring superior surface quality.

