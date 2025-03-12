ACC Announces 2025 Value Champions: Recognizing International Law Departments for Excellence in Efficiency and Cost Savings

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) today announced its 2025 ACC Value Champions, recognizing eight corporate law departments with five external partners for their transformative approach to increasing their legal departments’ efficiencies and cost savings.

Value Champions found innovative ways to help their legal departments and organizations by utilizing data, streamlined processes, cutting-edge technologies, and new operating models. In the face of evolving global regulations and increasing pressures on law departments to do more with fewer resources, these Champions have implemented creative solutions to cut costs, improve predictability, and deliver better outcomes for their business.

“For well over a decade, the ACC Value Champion awards have recognized pioneers from diverse industries who developed unique strategies to implement legal innovation in today’s global business landscape,” said Veta T. Richardson, President & CEO of ACC. “Legal departments must continually think outside the box and quickly adapt to ever-changing internal and external priorities. The 2025 ACC Value Champions are a remarkable group of law departments and partners that demonstrated how optimizing resources, improving workflows, and building strong relationships lead to transformative legal solutions that deliver excellent results and greater value.”

The 2025 ACC Value Champions are below and be sure to learn more about each law department’s accomplishments here.

Brookfield Properties (Canada) & Reed Smith LLP (USA)

FedEx (USA) & Elevate (USA)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals & Factor Law (Switzerland)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

Purolator (Canada) & DocJuris (USA)

Rocket Software (USA)

UBS (Switzerland), UnitedLex (USA), & Legal Decoder (USA)

Workday Inc. (USA)

Since 2012, the ACC Value Champions program has highlighted corporate law departments that innovate to optimize legal service delivery for corporations. Selected by a panel of past honorees and expert legal operations professionals, this year’s global champions hail from various sectors, including real estate, food and beverage, technology, logistics and transportation, and include some repeat champions.

The 2025 ACC Value Champions will be recognized during ACC Legal Ops Con, on April 9 in Chicago, Illinois. The event brings together legal operations professionals to showcase the latest in legal innovation, technology, and processes. Members of the media are welcome to attend Legal Ops Con with a complimentary press pass.

To schedule an interview with an ACC Value Champion, please contact: Dan Weber, Senior Director of Communications and PR, d.weber@acc.com.



