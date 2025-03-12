AB „Vilkyškių pieninė“ acquired the right to claim

AB “Vilkyškių pieninė”, a company belonging to VILVI Group, entered into a claim right assignment agreement with AB “Šiaulių bankas”, with the deed of transfer and acceptance of documents signed on 24 February 2025. The assigned claim rights consist of the outstanding obligations of UAB “Marijampolės pieno konservai” and UAB “Lukšių pieninė” to the bank and are secured by the assets of these companies as well as additional guarantees. The claim rights were acquired using AB Vilkyškių pieninė’s own funds. Considering the confidentiality obligation stipulated in the agreement, the transaction amount cannot be disclosed at this time.

Gintaras Bertašius

CEO of VILVI Group

Phone: +370 655 55001

Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu