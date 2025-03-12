3rd Capital Link “Business in Cyprus Forum”: A Premier Gathering for Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are honored that H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President - Republic of Cyprus and Ministers Giorgos Papanastasiou, Marina Hadjimanolis and Nicodemos Damianou, participate as KEYNOTE SPEAKERS in our upcoming 3rd Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum that we are hosting on Friday, April 4th, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Organized in cooperation with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and supported by Invest Cyprus and the Deputy Shipping Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus, this premier forum will foster an open dialogue on Cyprus’s business and investment landscape, highlighting its openness and competitiveness on the global stage.

The event will convene a distinguished delegation of government public officials from Cyprus and industry leaders from the private sector to address key topics, including security and stability, energy, cyber technology, banking and finance, and shipping.

Luncheon Keynote Address

Luncheon Keynote Remarks will be delivered by H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Introductory Remarks will be delivered by Mr. Andreas Hadjiyiannis, CEO of Cyprus Sea Lines / Hellenic Tankers, and President of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Key Forum Speakers

H.E. Giorgos Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Cyprus

H.E. Marina Hadjimanolis, Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus

H.E. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus

Dr. Chris Patsalides, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus

The Forum will conclude with the NYSE Closing Bell ceremony, where Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Bulkers, Inc. with the President of Republic of Cyprus H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, will ring the “Closing Bell.”

FORUM OVERVIEW

Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum provides a high-level platform for informing the US investment, financial and business communities on the progress, developments and outlook of the Cypriot economy and relevant investment and business opportunities, focusing on its strengths and opportunities that remain untapped.

Cyprus' strategic location, favorable business climate, access to international markets, and emerging industries have made it grow into a major hub for financial services, energy, logistics, shipping and technology as well as becoming an attractive destination for global entrepreneurs and investors.

The recent credit rating upgrades send a strong message to global investors and the business community that Cyprus offers a stable, reliable, and competitive economic environment. The Government’s commitment to sustainable growth, fiscal discipline and continued reforms contribute to enhanced investor confidence.

This forum aims to elevate Cyprus’ profile within the international investment and business community and spotlight the country’s growing role as a hub for investment and economic activity, providing exclusive insights on: Cyprus’ strategic position as a gateway for investment in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, Cyprus’ key economic reforms and initiatives attracting global investors, Cyprus’ role in regional energy developments and financial markets, and Cyprus’ competitive advantages as a maritime hub, featuring a robust, versatile and efficient maritime cluster with growing ship owning and ship management communities. More than 7% of the global fleet is managed out of Cyprus. Furthermore, Cyprus is a regional financial, insurance and legal hub adding to the versatility of the cluster.

AGENDA TOPICS

The Economy of Cyprus Cyprus as a Banking & Financial Services Hub Cyprus as a Business & Investment Destination Cyprus: A Regional Energy, Trade & Commercial Hub Cyprus: A Technology Gateway to Europe, the Middle East & North Africa Cyprus: A Global Shipping & Ship Management Hub

NYSE CLOSING BELL

Within the context of the “Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum”, Safe Bulkers, which is listed on NYSE (NYSE: SB), will host a reception and organize a special ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange in honor of Cyprus. Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Bulkers, Inc. with the President of Republic of Cyprus H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, will ring the “Closing Bell” on Friday April 4, 2025. The NYSE Closing Bell is broadcasted live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an estimated audience of 150 million viewers worldwide.

PARTICIPATING SPEAKERS (by order of session)

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman & CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB); Vice President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners

H.E. Julie Davis, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cyprus

Ms. Elvina Montanios, Partner - Montanios & Montanios LLC

Mr. Evgenios Evgeniou, Chairman - Invest Cyprus

Ms. Dorothea Ioannou, CEO – The American P&I Club

Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, President - American University of Beirut

H.E. Giorgos Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry – Republic of Cyprus

Mr. Andreas Mylonas, Advocate, Managing Partner - AMG Mylonas & Associates, LLC

Ms. Martina Opizzi, Head of North Africa and Levant Region - Eni

Dr. John Ardill, Vice-President of Global Exploration – ExxonMobil

Dr. Chris Patsalides, Governor – Central Bank of Cyprus

Mr. Philippos Soseilos, CEO & Chairman - PwC Cyprus

Mr. Miltos Michaelas, CEO - Alpha Bank Cyprus

Dr. Charis Pouangare, Deputy CEO & Chief of Business - Bank of Cyprus

Mr. Michalis Louis, CEO - Hellenic Bank

Mr. Konstantinos Kostopoulos, Managing Director, Head of Greece & Cyprus, Investment Banking - Morgan Stanley

H.E. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy – Republic of Cyprus

Mr. Evan Kotsovinos, Vice President of Engineering and General Manager - Google

Mr. Giorgos Zacharia, Co-CEO - Insurify

Mr. Christopher Sharrock, Vice President, United Nations and International Organizations – Microsoft

Mr. Andreas Panayi, Founder - Kinisis Ventures Ltd.; Investment Advisory Committee member - Kinisis Ventures Fund

Mr. Andreas Hadjiyiannis, CEO – Cyprus Sea Lines / Hellenic Tankers; President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners

Mr. Andreas Hadjipetrou, Chief Commercial Officer – Columbia Group; Managing Director – Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.

Mr. George Mouskas, CEO – Olympic Ocean Carriers / Zela Shipping

, CEO – Mr. Polys Hajioannou , CEO & Chairman – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) ; Vice President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners

Ms. Nicole Mylona, CEO – Transmed Shipping

