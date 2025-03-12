Measles and Norovirus Outbreaks Prompt Travel Insurance Coverage Updates as COVID Anniversary Approaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. is currently facing a resurgence of measles, now reported in at least 12 states. Meanwhile, norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships are rising, adding to concerns for travelers as awareness of contagious illnesses grows.

As the five-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, many travelers may still be concerned about the risks of travel and exposure to contagious diseases. Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace, answers common questions about how travel insurance can help travelers protect themselves from these outbreaks and ensure peace of mind during their trips.

What if I get measles or norovirus before my trip and can’t travel?

The Trip Cancellation benefit can refund travelers who become ill and need to cancel their trip. In order to be covered, travelers must provide medical documentation from a licensed physician prohibiting travel.

The benefit can refund travelers who become ill and need to cancel their trip. In order to be covered, travelers must provide medical documentation from a licensed physician prohibiting travel. What if I get measles or norovirus while on my trip?

Travelers who become sick during a trip may be covered by the Emergency Medical benefit for related hospitalization and treatment costs. If medically necessary, a Medical Evacuation to the nearest adequate medical facility can also be arranged. Should a traveler need to cut their trip short, Trip Interruption can also reimburse unused trip expenses.

Travelers who become sick during a trip may be covered by the benefit for related hospitalization and treatment costs. If medically necessary, a Medical Evacuation to the nearest adequate medical facility can also be arranged. Should a traveler need to cut their trip short, can also reimburse unused trip expenses. Can I cancel my trip if I'm afraid of contracting measles or norovirus at my destination?

Fear of contracting measles or norovirus is typically not covered by travel insurance. Only travelers who buy the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade can be covered to cancel out of fear of traveling.

Fear of contracting measles or norovirus is typically not covered by travel insurance. Only travelers who buy the upgrade can be covered to cancel out of fear of traveling. Can I still purchase coverage for measles?

Yes, travelers can still buy travel insurance if they’re concerned about contracting measles. As long as they are healthy and not showing symptoms of measles at the time of purchase, travelers can buy a policy that includes Trip Cancellation and Emergency Medical benefits.

Available Topic Expert: Ned Tadic is available for comment and interview.