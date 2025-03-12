Lawmatics Welcomes Former AppFolio Executive as Chief Technology Officer

San Diego, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading growth platform for law firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of Krijn van der Raadt as its new chief technology officer. With over two decades of experience in software engineering and product development, van der Raadt brings a proven track record of scaling high-growth technology organizations and driving innovation in SaaS environments.

As CTO, van der Raadt will oversee the engineering and product development teams at Lawmatics, focusing on expanding functionality by harnessing automation and AI to build the most robust foundation for law firm growth and business operations. His leadership will play a key role in advancing Lawmatics' commitment to providing law firms with the technology that helps them increase productivity, win more business, and operate more profitably.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Krijn to the Lawmatics team,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lawmatics. “His deep expertise in scaling SaaS platforms and developing high-performing engineering teams will help us continue to deliver solutions that are as intuitive as they are powerful.”

Prior to Lawmatics, van der Raadt advanced from engineer to CTO at GreatCall (now part of Best Buy Health), helping scale the company to $300M ARR and guiding it through a successful exit. At AppFolio, he spearheaded the establishment of a platform engineering group, accelerating development speed and improving platform performance while paving the way for continuous deployment.

“I’m thrilled to join such a unique company in the legal space,” said van der Raadt. “Lawmatics has an incredible product and a talented team, and I’m eager to help solidify the platform’s position as an industry leader.”

Since joining Lawmatics, van der Raadt has led the product team through the launch of the platform’s new user interface, introduced in January 2025 to provide customers a faster, more streamlined experience. His addition comes at a time of strong industry recognition for Lawmatics, which was recently named in the Best Legal Software category at G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards. The platform also won Product of the Year in the CRM category at the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards.

