KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MARCH 2025 AT 4:45 PM (EET)
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Keskinen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Keskinen, Arto
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20250312134316_3
Transaction date: 2025-03-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3965 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3965 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com