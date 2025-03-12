Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Pettersson

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MARCH 2025 AT 4:45 PM (EET)


Person subject to the notification requirement
  
Name: Pettersson, Tommi
  
Position: Other senior manager
  
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
  
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
  
  
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20250312134316_6
  
Transaction date: 2025-03-12
  
Venue not applicable
  
Instrument type: SHARE
  
ISIN: FI4000571054
  
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
  
  
Transaction details
  
(1): Volume: 2713 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
  
  
Aggregated transactions
  
(1): Volume: 2713 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
  
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

  
