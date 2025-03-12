Register Now for the 5th US Annual Strategic Corporate Employee and Human Resources Communications East Conference (Washington, United States - April 29, 2025 May 1, 2025 & On-Demand)

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th Annual Strategic Corporate Communications - East" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welcome to the 5th Annual Strategic Corporate Communications East Conference! This three-day event is designed for professionals in Employee Communications and Human Resources, focusing on enhancing internal & external communication dynamics for optimal impact. Communication strategies are crucial for delivering a cohesive message and achieving organizational goals!
Attending a Strategic Corporate Communications conference offers a comprehensive learning experience covering effective communication strategies, crisis management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion initiatives, storytelling, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder management, executive communication, and networking opportunities.
Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:
- Discover innovative communication strategies to enhance your corporate messaging
- Learn crisis management techniques to navigate turbulent times with confidence
- Explore methods for boosting employee engagement and fostering a positive workplace culture
- Understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in communication efforts
- Master the art of storytelling to craft compelling brand narratives
- Utilize data analytics to measure communication impact and drive informed decision-making
- Develop strategies for effective stakeholder management across various channels
- Hone executive communication skills to inspire and motivate your team
Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on corporate communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to corporate communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic corporate communications that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic corporate communications answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:
- Employee communications
- Internal communications
- Media relations
- Corporate communications
- Employee engagement
- Global communications
- Public affairs
- Human resources
- Social media
- Change management
- Corporate intranets
- Digital communications
- Corporate affairs
Agenda:
Pre-Conference Workshops: Advance Your Communication Strategy with Practical Frameworks and Tools - 04/29/2025
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration
9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: How to Embrace and Accelerate AI Adoption as a Communications Leader
- Nicole Caci, Director, Content and Communications - Avepoint
10:45 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Workshop: Crisis Management Essentials for Modern Communicators
- Petula Burks, CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies
12:15 pm - 1:45 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
1:45 pm - 3:00 pm - Workshop: Positioning Internal Communicators as Strategic Partners in the Digital Workplace
- Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie
3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
3:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Workshop: Measuring the Impact of Internal Communications
- Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
4:30 pm - 4:45 pm - Close Of Workshops
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of Washington D.C.!
Day 1: General Sessions - 04/30/2025
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Prioritizing Mental Health: The Role of Communication in Employee Wellbeing
- Rhonda Sciarra, SCMP, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - EyeCare Partners
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Leading Through Change: Communication Strategies for Resilience
- Jessica Sipperley, Director, Communications and PR - Health Care Service Corporation
10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: Transforming Employee Engagement with Minimal Resources
- Ali Martin Duncan, Director, Corporate Communications, Strategy and Operations - BMO
11:45 am - 12:15 pm - Case Study: Mastering the Art of Communication During Organizational Change
- Andrea Riggs, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
12:15 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Session: Building Communication Strategies that Drive Business Success
- Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Case Study: Storytelling Through Organizational Milestones
- Kelly Massad, Communications and Public Relations Global Manager - Husky Technologies
3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - See and hear the latest in AI-Powered Video Generation to Better Engage your Employees
3:40 pm - 4:05 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Networking Break
4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: Navigating AI and Automation in Corporate Communications
- Tracy Akinade MBA, MA, Associate Director Community Engagement & Economic Impact - The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School logo The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School
- Geneva Lewter, MA, SHRM-CP, Strategic Communications and Change Management Senior Consultant - Deloitte
- Kristine Frech, Vice President, Corporate Communications - Amplify
- Kait Gillen, Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside
- Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made
Day 2: General Sessions - 05/01/2025
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address
- Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Transforming Corporate Communication for Enhanced Collaboration
- Carlos Arcila, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Global Solutions and Cybersecurity - Verizon
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Closing the Gap: Engaging a Dispersed Workforce
- Alice Ferreira, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs - Webster Bank
10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: The Power of Purpose-Driven Storytelling
- Chris Lee, Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher
11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Building Trust in an Era of Information Overload
- Sandra Sokoloff, Senior Director of Global Public Relations - Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC
- Jessica Mancuso, Associate Manager, Corporate Communications - Cracker Barrel
- Sang Lee, Corporate Communications Manager - Glassdoor
- Adam Schair, Vice President, Global Internal Corporate Communications - Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
Adam Schair
Vice President, Global Internal Corporate Communications - Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Sandra Sokoloff
Senior Director of Global Public Relations - Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC
Nicole Caci
Director, Content and Communications - AvePoint
Geneva Lewter, MA, SHRM-CP
Strategic Communications and Change Management Senior Consultant - Deloitte
Jessica Mancuso
Associate Manager, Corporate Communications - Cracker Barrel
Rhonda Sciarra, SCMP
Senior Director, Corporate Communications - EyeCare Partners
Kelly Massad
Communications and Public Relations Global Manager - Husky Technologies
Andrea Riggs
Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
Sang Lee
Corporate Communications Manager - Glassdoor
Ali Martin Duncan
Director, Corporate Communications, Strategy and Operations - BMO
Jessica Sipperley
Director, Communications and PR - Health Care Service Corporation
Kristine Frech
Vice President, Corporate Communications - Amplify
Stacy Harris
Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting
Chris Lee
Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher
Kait Gillen
Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside
Caitlin Harper
Founder - Commcoterie
Petula Burks
CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies
Please note: The recorded online access option does not include the preconference workshop.
