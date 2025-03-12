Register Now for the 5th US Annual Strategic Corporate Employee and Human Resources Communications East Conference (Washington, United States - April 29, 2025 May 1, 2025 & On-Demand)

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th Annual Strategic Corporate Communications - East" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the 5th Annual Strategic Corporate Communications East Conference! This three-day event is designed for professionals in Employee Communications and Human Resources, focusing on enhancing internal & external communication dynamics for optimal impact. Communication strategies are crucial for delivering a cohesive message and achieving organizational goals!

Attending a Strategic Corporate Communications conference offers a comprehensive learning experience covering effective communication strategies, crisis management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion initiatives, storytelling, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder management, executive communication, and networking opportunities.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:

Discover innovative communication strategies to enhance your corporate messaging

Learn crisis management techniques to navigate turbulent times with confidence

Explore methods for boosting employee engagement and fostering a positive workplace culture

Understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in communication efforts

Master the art of storytelling to craft compelling brand narratives

Utilize data analytics to measure communication impact and drive informed decision-making

Develop strategies for effective stakeholder management across various channels

Hone executive communication skills to inspire and motivate your team

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on corporate communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to corporate communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic corporate communications that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic corporate communications answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:

Employee communications

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Global communications

Public affairs

Human resources

Social media

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Advance Your Communication Strategy with Practical Frameworks and Tools - 04/29/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: How to Embrace and Accelerate AI Adoption as a Communications Leader

Nicole Caci, Director, Content and Communications - Avepoint

10:45 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Workshop: Crisis Management Essentials for Modern Communicators

Petula Burks, CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies

12:15 pm - 1:45 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

1:45 pm - 3:00 pm - Workshop: Positioning Internal Communicators as Strategic Partners in the Digital Workplace

Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Workshop: Measuring the Impact of Internal Communications

Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

4:30 pm - 4:45 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of Washington D.C.!

Day 1: General Sessions - 04/30/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Prioritizing Mental Health: The Role of Communication in Employee Wellbeing

Rhonda Sciarra, SCMP, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - EyeCare Partners

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Leading Through Change: Communication Strategies for Resilience

Jessica Sipperley, Director, Communications and PR - Health Care Service Corporation

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: Transforming Employee Engagement with Minimal Resources

Ali Martin Duncan, Director, Corporate Communications, Strategy and Operations - BMO

11:45 am - 12:15 pm - Case Study: Mastering the Art of Communication During Organizational Change

Andrea Riggs, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

12:15 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Interactive Session: Building Communication Strategies that Drive Business Success

Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Case Study: Storytelling Through Organizational Milestones

Kelly Massad, Communications and Public Relations Global Manager - Husky Technologies

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - See and hear the latest in AI-Powered Video Generation to Better Engage your Employees

3:40 pm - 4:05 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Networking Break

4:05 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: Navigating AI and Automation in Corporate Communications

Tracy Akinade MBA, MA, Associate Director Community Engagement & Economic Impact - The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School logo The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School

Geneva Lewter, MA, SHRM-CP, Strategic Communications and Change Management Senior Consultant - Deloitte

Kristine Frech, Vice President, Corporate Communications - Amplify

Kait Gillen, Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside

Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 05/01/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address

Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Transforming Corporate Communication for Enhanced Collaboration

Carlos Arcila, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Global Solutions and Cybersecurity - Verizon

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Closing the Gap: Engaging a Dispersed Workforce

Alice Ferreira, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs - Webster Bank

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: The Power of Purpose-Driven Storytelling

Chris Lee, Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Building Trust in an Era of Information Overload

Sandra Sokoloff, Senior Director of Global Public Relations - Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

Jessica Mancuso, Associate Manager, Corporate Communications - Cracker Barrel

Sang Lee, Corporate Communications Manager - Glassdoor

Adam Schair, Vice President, Global Internal Corporate Communications - Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Moderator: Stacy Harris, Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Adam Schair

Vice President, Global Internal Corporate Communications - Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Sandra Sokoloff

Senior Director of Global Public Relations - Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

Nicole Caci

Director, Content and Communications - AvePoint

Geneva Lewter, MA, SHRM-CP

Strategic Communications and Change Management Senior Consultant - Deloitte

Jessica Mancuso

Associate Manager, Corporate Communications - Cracker Barrel

Rhonda Sciarra, SCMP

Senior Director, Corporate Communications - EyeCare Partners

Kelly Massad

Communications and Public Relations Global Manager - Husky Technologies

Andrea Riggs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Sang Lee

Corporate Communications Manager - Glassdoor

Ali Martin Duncan

Director, Corporate Communications, Strategy and Operations - BMO

Jessica Sipperley

Director, Communications and PR - Health Care Service Corporation

Kristine Frech

Vice President, Corporate Communications - Amplify

Stacy Harris

Chief Engagement Officer - 13 Miles Consulting

Chris Lee

Vice President Employee Experience and Internal Communication - Gallagher

Kait Gillen

Director of Internal and Executive Communications - Upside

Caitlin Harper

Founder - Commcoterie

Petula Burks

CEO & Founder - J. Hampton Strategies

Please note: The recorded online access option does not include the preconference workshop.



