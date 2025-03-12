JSX Secures Approval for Relocation at John Wayne Airport, Enhancing Service to Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning air carrier JSX today announced that the Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved its relocation at John Wayne Airport (JWA) in Orange County, California. This approval paves the way for JSX to transition its operations from ACI Jet’s leasehold on the east side of the airport to Jay’s Aircraft Maintenance leasehold on the west side, with flight operations set to commence on/about March 25, 2025.

The relocation, necessitated by JWA’s Taxiway A, D, and E Reconstruction Project beginning this spring, will see JSX operate from a new base at 3000 Airway Avenue. This move not only ensures continuity of service but also increases JSX’s annual Customer allocation on the airfield, providing expanded access to the air carrier’s hassle-free public charter flights to destinations across the West Coast and beyond – all operated with the quietest jet aircraft at JWA.

“Today’s approval marks a significant milestone for JSX and for Orange County,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “Our new home at John Wayne Airport is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our partners at JWA, the County of Orange, and local stakeholders who value our model of joyful, simple air travel. I am deeply grateful for the leadership of Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and JWA Airport Director Charlene Reynolds, who worked tirelessly to make this come to fruition. We look forward to continuing to serve as a responsible and innovative member of the Orange County aviation community, providing more travelers with access to our seamless public charter flights on low-noise aircraft.”

JSX utilizes Embraer 135/145 aircraft which are the quietest passenger jets operating at JWA. This relocation underscores JSX’s commitment to minimizing environmental impact while maximizing community benefit.

“This partnership allows JSX to continue operating at John Wayne Airport and demonstrates our commitment to supporting operators who follow the County’s curfew and passenger limits, and fly quieter aircraft,” says Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “As the County embarks on its $700 million in capital improvements, we remain committed to offering the best options for our millions of customers while protecting what we love about our airport, including our local pilots who call John Wayne Airport home.”

Founded in 2016, JSX provides up to 120 public charter flights daily to 25 business and leisure destinations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Mexico, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Texas. JSX currently operates 46 ERJ family aircraft and employs over 1,000 crewmembers.

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a ‘hop-on’ public charter jet service that’s faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air, and is competitively priced. JSX has operated safely and securely since its inception, with class- leading safety and security technologies and programs.

The award-winning air carrier has been recognized by Travel + Leisure as the ‘Number 1 Domestic Airline’ in the 2024 World’s Best Awards , Inc Magazine’s 2024 ‘ Best in Business ’, awarded by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the world’s only ‘ 2025 ‘Five-Star Regional Airline’ for eight years, the ‘2020 “Best Overall Air Carrier in North America ’, and honored as one of the top 5 “ Most Innovative Companies for 2020 ” by Fast Company in the travel category.

JSX is dramatically improving air travel for thousands of travelers every day by offering the hassle-free, crowd-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat Embraer aircraft, and has amassed a reputation for joyful, simple, and reliable air travel by offering a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all, providing an accessible public charter jet travel experience once reserved for corporate leaders and the ultra-wealthy to all.

JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Allowing customers to check-in just 20 minutes before their domestic flight from beautifully appointed, spacious private terminals (45 minutes for international flights)

No long check-in lines and fast, easy, and secure TSA-approved security protocols

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior featuring 30 comfortable seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets at every row

Added complimentary amenities for all customers such as two checked bags (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), drinks, snacks, and cocktails inflight

Planeside baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival

The world’s fastest and totally free instant-on in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, fleetwide since May 2023

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com , the JSX mobile app, or through partners JetBlue and United. JSX Customers can accrue toward United MileagePlus and JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty programs. JSX’s 30-seat jets may be chartered for group trips, corporate events, or other travel needs. For a charter quote, please email charter@jsx.com .