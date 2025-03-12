Smart Bot for the Easy Life: ANTHBOT Genie Launches, Revolutionizing the AI-Powered Lawn Care

Singapore, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawn maintenance has long been a time-consuming and labor-intensive task, demanding hours of mowing, trimming, and upkeep. For many homeowners, this means sacrificing valuable weekends, but who has the patience (or energy) for all that? Weekends should be for sleeping in, binge-watching shows, or just doing nothing at all. Recognizing this challenge, ANTHBOT is proud to announce the official launch of ANTHBOT Genie, an advanced AI-powered robotic mower designed to revolutionize lawn care.





With ANTHBOT Genie, homeowners can now experience a fully autonomous, intelligent lawn care solution that takes over every aspect of maintenance—analyzing, optimizing, and managing the yard with precision. This groundbreaking technology allows users to reclaim their time while ensuring their lawn remains in perfect condition, effortlessly. Genie transforms lawn care into a seamless, hands-free experience, making weekends truly about relaxation and enjoyment.

Say Goodbye to Lawn Care Hassles – Let Genie Handle Everything

Acting as a true AI gardening assistant, Genie creates personalized, science-backed care plans tailored to the season, weather, timing, and your lawn's unique needs. No more spending weekends pushing a mower, tweaking schedules, or hiring a gardener—Genie takes over entirely, saving you both time and labor costs while keeping your yard immaculate.





Revolutionary AI Meets Lawn Care: Discover the Unmatched Features of ANTHBOT Genie

Imagine waking up on a weekend morning, stepping into your backyard with a cup of coffee in hand, and seeing a perfectly manicured lawn—without lifting a finger. No noise, no hassle, no sweat. That’s the experience ANTHBOT Genie delivers. It keeps your lawn ready for any moment—be it a picnic, a gathering, or simply unwinding outdoors.

Set It Up in Minutes, Enjoy a Perfect Lawn Instantly

With just a single tap on the mobile app, Genie runs on your lawn, maps the boundaries, and calculates the most efficient mowing route—all within minutes. With zero setup effort and no technical skills required, even first-time users can get started effortlessly. Unbox, tap, and let Genie handle the rest.





Stability, Unstoppable and Precision Performance—A Lawn Mower That Truly Understands Your Yard

Its Full-Band RTK technology delivers 10x the signal strength and refresh rate of standard mowers. With 1,040 baseband channels, Genie maintains rock-solid connectivity even near buildings, under trees, or in bad weather.

Meanwhile, after mapping your lawn, its built-in AI algorithm instantly calculates the most efficient mowing route based on your yard’s layout and the charging station’s position. Using a highly efficient U-shaped pattern, Genie ensures complete coverage with minimal overlap, maximizing battery life and delivering a perfectly manicured lawn with every pass.

Conquer Slopes with Confidence – Built for Any Terrain

And what about terrain? Many homeowners hesitate to invest in robotic mowers because their lawns aren’t perfectly flat. Slopes, bumps, and thick patches of grass often spell disaster for conventional models, leaving homeowners to intervene and manually rescue their machines. Genie, however, is different. Featured with a powerful motor and an ultra-low center of gravity, it can easily climb slopes up to 45% (24°). It glides smoothly over uneven ground, navigating thick grass and unexpected obstacles without hesitation.





Next-Level Obstacle Avoidance: 3D Vision for Ultimate Safety

Most robotic mowers rely on just one or two cameras—Genie is the only mower equipped with 4 high-resolution cameras, offering a 300° ultra-wide field of view. Powered by an AI vision model trained on 100,000+ real-world obstacles, Genie recognizes and avoids 1,000+ types of objects in real time—from garden hoses to kids’ toys.It always detects the obstacles within a blink in case of collision.

As is often the case, if a robotic mower collides with an object in its blind spot, it typically gets stuck and cannot move. Unlike others, Genie’s 360° collision sensor will response to the stuff and change its direction to move on after contact. Therefore, the 3D Vision and 360° collision sensor double the security, protecting your furniture, decorations, and personal assets. Even though the visibility is in bad condition, Genie always moves around the obstacles with precision smoothly.

A Lawn That Cares: Protecting Hedgehogs and Wildlife

Traditional robotic mowers can pose a risk to small animals like hedgehogs, which curl into a ball when threatened, making them hard to avoid. In response, ANTHBOT Genie features a specialized algorithm trained to recognize hedgehog-like shapes and behaviors, reducing the risk of harm.

Smooth, Smart, and Eco-Friendly Lawn Care – Tailored to Your Needs

With ANTHBOT Genie, lawn maintenance is quiet, efficient, and eco-friendly. Unlike noisy traditional mowers, Genie operates at a low sound level, letting you enjoy your yard undisturbed.

Genie features two user-controlled speed modes—Normal and Efficient. And its intelligent blade system raises or lowers the cutting deck when encountering obstacles like uneven terrain.

Beyond quiet performance, Genie is also an environmentally friendly choice. Powered by a high-capacity 10,000mAh lithium battery, it produces zero emissions, making your outdoor space cleaner and greener. On a single charge, it can mow up to 0.75 acre(3,200m²) approximately equivalent to 7.6 standard basketball courts. without interruption.

With Genie, you’re not just keeping your lawn in top shape—you’re creating a more peaceful, greener outdoor space for your family to enjoy.





Elevate Your Lawn Care – ANTHBOT’s Anniversary Surprise

Now, for a limited time, you can experience the future of lawn care with an Extra Surprise:

Standard Kit for Just $1(Regular Value $437)

Premium Kit for Only $10 (Regular Value $557)

Celebrate ANTHBOT's anniversary with exclusive offers, Click here to join, for German fans, click here for more information.

With Genie, the Smart Bot for the Easy Life, lawn maintenance becomes effortless, precise, and fully automated. This special offer is available only from March 19th, 17:00 CET to April 19th, 18:00 CEST

Don't miss out！—visit ANTHBOT’s official website to experience the future of lawn care today.

