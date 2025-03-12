Virtual Multi-Channel Storytelling for Internal Communications Conference: Repurpose Content, Leverage Emerging Platforms, and Amplify your Internal Comms (ONLINE EVENT: May 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Channel Storytelling for Internal Communications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This virtual event will bring together communications leaders to explore the art of storytelling across diverse channels podcasts, video, social media, and more. Discover how to create impactful, engaging content that resonates with your teams and strengthens organizational culture.

Join as we dive into strategies to repurpose content, leverage emerging platforms, and amplify your internal communications. Let's redefine storytelling and inspire lasting connections within your organization!

About Multi-Channel Storytelling for Internal Communications Event

The Multi-Channel Storytelling for Internal Communications virtual conference is designed for professionals seeking to elevate their internal messaging through impactful, multi-platform storytelling. This virtual event explores the latest strategies in using podcasts, video, social media, and other channels to engage and inspire employees.

Attendees will learn how to craft compelling narratives, repurpose content effectively, and leverage diverse media to foster a connected and informed workplace. Join us to unlock the full potential of multi-channel storytelling in enhancing internal communications!

Learn how to:

Craft Engaging Stories Across Channels - Understand the core elements of storytelling and how to adapt messages for podcasts, video, social media, and other internal platforms.

Repurpose Content Strategically - Learn techniques to maximize the lifecycle of content, transforming a single message into multiple, engaging formats that reach diverse audiences.

Utilize Video for Dynamic Messaging - Discover video best practices to create visually compelling stories that drive connection and engagement.

Leverage Podcasts for Authentic Conversations - Explore podcasting as a tool to foster transparency, convey leadership messages, and build trust within the organization.

Optimize Social Media for Internal Engagement - Develop strategies to bring social media tactics into internal communications, encouraging interaction and building community.

Measure and Analyze Engagement - Gain insights into metrics and tools to assess the effectiveness of multi-channel campaigns and understand their impact on employee engagement.

Navigate Emerging Platforms and Trends - Stay ahead of trends in multi-channel communication to future-proof your internal storytelling strategy.

Drive Organizational Culture through Storytelling - Use storytelling to reinforce core values, celebrate achievements, and create a sense of belonging among employees.

Enhance Accessibility Across Channels - Ensure content is accessible and inclusive, making sure every employee feels connected and informed.

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Conference

Gain Exclusive Access To Practical Presentations Showcasing Real-World Examples And Proven Strategies From Corporate Communication Professionals Leveraging AI At Leading Organizations

Engage In Interactive Virtual Sessions Tailored Specifically For Corporate Communicators, Offering Opportunities To Explore AI Applications In Internal And External Communication

Certificate Of Attendance For CEUs

Benefit From Extensive Instruction On AI-Powered Communication Equipping You With Actionable Insights For Immediate Implementation

Opportunity To Have Your Questions On AI Integration In Corporate Communication Addressed In Real-Time By Industry Experts, Ensuring You Leave With Practical Solutions And Newfound Expertise

Who Should Attend:

The Multi-Channel Storytelling for Internal Communications virtual conference is ideal for professionals who want to elevate their internal communication strategy through impactful storytelling. Including These Job Titles:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Communications Director

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Agenda:

Day 1: 05/06/2025 - 05/06/2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

11:10 am - 11:55 am - The Podcast Imperative: Why Your Communications Strategy Needs a Mic Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

11:55 am - 12:40 pm - Workshop: AI-Powered Storytelling: Making Internal Communications More Human Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

12:40 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Weaving the Narrative: Crafting Consistent Stories Across Internal Channels Jen DiMarzio, Owner and Chief Employee Communications & Experience Strategist - Jen DiMarzio Consulting Emi Oshima, Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health Moderator: Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great Dawn Williams, Director of Communications - UAB Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine Clifton Johnson, Vice President, Internal Communications and Knowledge Management - Teach for America

1:20 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Day 2: 05/07/2025 - 05/07/2025

11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Networking & Recap. Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

11:20 am - 11:45 am - Employee Storytelling Through Video - No Production Crew Required Zane Ewton, Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health

11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Show me the Data! Influencing with Metrics Ashley Preston, Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial

12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - Driving Engagement through Community Conversations James Irungu, Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates

12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Panel: Beyond the Inbox: Innovative Channels that Drive Employee Engagement Jessica Warshaver, employee Communications and Experience Contractor - Asana Jacquie Garces, Senior Internal Communications Manager - Nutanix Tom Goodhand, Internal Communications Lead - Bettys & Taylors Group Moderator: Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great Stacie Barrett, Director, Internal Communication - Domino's

1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

Courtney Reimer

Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

Dawn Williams

Director of Communications - UAB Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine

Zane Ewton

Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health

Ashley Preston

Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial

James Irungu

Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates

Tom Goodhand

Internal Communications Lead - Bettys & Taylors Group

Jacquie Garces

Senior Internal Communications Manager - Nutanix

Emi Oshima

Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health

Jen DiMarzio

Owner and Chief Employee Communications & Experience Strategist - Jen DiMarzio Consulting

Jessica Warshaver

Employee Communications and Experience Contractor - Asana

Stacie Barrett

Director, Internal Communication - Domino's

Clifton Johnson

Vice President, Internal Communications and Knowledge Management - Teach for America

Kevin Finke

Founder - Experience Willow





