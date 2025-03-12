Malbek Launches Conversational Contracts, leveraging Agentic AI Technologies Transforming the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Paradigm

Princeton, NJ, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the first-to-market launch of its Conversational Contracts, a comprehensive system of connected Agentic AI and UI-less functionality orchestrated by Bek with its innovative Ensemble LLM approach. This groundbreaking technology will transform the entire contract lifecycle from pre- to post-signature, enabling truly unified CLM execution.

In today’s fast-paced business environment where contract processes are often bogged down by sizeable data entry from users, Conversational Contracts revolutionizes how organizations interact with their agreements with an agent and voice prompts. By allowing users to engage with contracts using natural language, Malbek eliminates traditional friction points and dramatically accelerates contract workflows across the entire contract continuum.

“The future of contracts is conversational, and we can quite literally take our hands off our keyboards and use natural language throughout a contract’s lifecycle,” said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek. “With a human in the loop, this innovation fundamentally changes how businesses create, negotiate, and manage agreements by making the entire process as simple as having a conversation with little or no user interface.”

Conversational Contracts using AI Agents can streamline the contract processes through natural language interactions, automatically gathering all necessary information and initiating appropriate workflows. They can intelligently identify and extracts key terms, clauses, and obligations from contracts in any format, creating structured data that drives downstream automation.

For example, a pharmaceutical company needs to implement a complex market share agreement program across its distribution network which can span to 100’s to 1,000’s, with tiered incentives based on product placement and sales performance. The legal team starts a conversation with the agent initiating a contract request, then the agent autonomously performs the bulk amendment process, routing it through a workflow which then increases product visibility by 40% through optimized incentive structures while reducing program administration costs by as much as 90%.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” continued Puttaswamy. “Agentic AI centered around contracts requires robust governance frameworks to ensure security and maintain control. Conversational Contracts will allow you to implement verification systems where critical decisions require human approval. Clear boundaries define what AI agents can and cannot do independently.”

These new agents complement Malbek’s existing suite of AI-powered capabilities.



About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. Learn more at www.malbek.io.