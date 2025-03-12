Rafarma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum March 13th

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals] (Pink:Rafa), based in Wyoming, focused on Radiopharmaceuticals and anti cancer nuclear medicine, today announced that Liza Babenko, Press secretary, will present live at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 13th, 2025.

DATE: March 13th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4ixcj2I

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 13th,14th ,17th,18th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Nuclear pharmaceuticals of radio isotopes for cancer treatment;

Innovative lithium and boron-neutron-capture therapy for cancer treatment;

R&D in the most promising segments of the biotech market including autoimmune diseases, cancer, nervous diseases; High-purity aluminium including colloidal chemistry products, Photo& Diazo-Type Paper; Photo Emulsions, Medical-grade Polymers, Muon Radiography, Smart Package for medicine delivery.

About Rafarma pharmaceuticals

We are an American pharmaceutical company with drug manufacturing plants in South Korea, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as subsidiaries in Korea, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. Our mission and our specialty is the production of radio pharmaceuticals, especially radioisotopes and microspheres with yttrium as well as substances for the treatment of different types of cancer. Nuclear pharmaceuticals and Carte Ti cell therapy are the most innovative and successful anti-cancer developments in the world now that help with inoperable cancer and cancer that does not respond to conventional methods, such as chemotherapy. It is nuclear cell therapy of cancer using radioactive isotopes and microspheres that has no proven side effects, and the percentage of its effectiveness as well as the percentage of life expectancy after it in the patient is the highest of all indicators of anti-cancer therapy.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals

Liza Babenko

Press secretary

+48 786149527

babenko_press@rafapharm.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com