Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Report 2025-2030: NGN OSS/BSS for IoT Platforms is Forecast to Reach $25.2 Billion Globally by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%

The report provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, data analytics, and IoT.
Select Report Findings:
- The market for global NGN OSS BSS will reach $109 billion by 2030
- Software solutions are the largest segment with 87% of the total market
- Cloud platforms are the largest deployment type with 64.5% of the total market by 2030, expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% during 2025 to 2030
- NGN OSS/BSS for IoT platforms is anticipated to reach $25.2 billion globally by 2030, growing at a rate of 20.8% CAGR
- North America is the largest region with 35.6% of the total market
- USA is the largest country in the North America, while Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Russia are major countries in Europe
- Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% during 2025 to 2030 with China, Japan, India, and South Korea as the major countries
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next-generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2030 including the following emerging areas:
- IoT Platforms, OSS and Billing, Data Management
- 5G Operations Support including Network Slicing Management
- Mobile Edge Computing including Infrastructure, Apps, and Services
The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and infrastructure suppliers for 5G and IoT systems and solutions.
Questions Answered in Report:
- What changes will take place in the OSS/BSS vendor landscape?
- How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?
- How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?
- How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?
- What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to the next generation systems?
- What will be the implications of NGN OSS/BSS in terms of managing telecom business operations?
- What are the impacts on managed and cloud services including social media, business intelligence, and analytics?
The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO), and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.
When the analyst first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP-based networks and services. While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:
- Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.
- Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.
- Next-Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G, there will be many next-generation services, many of which will be highly immersive, such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next-gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will require operational support.
Telecommunication service providers are adopting the next generation OSS/BSS systems for many reasons including integration with new IP-based frameworks, emerging applications, and the need to deal with customer service and retention. Other factors include the need for network operators to rationalize legacy systems into common support frameworks while they simultaneously seek differentiation factors from one another.
One challenge is that this is all happening while carriers roll out increasingly complex (at the network and service provider level) products and services. Handling of mission critical information will continue to evolve, necessitating additional innovation in OSS/BSS. This will facilitate ongoing opportunities for vendors involved in the development, supply and service of the next generation OSS/BSS.
Next Generation Network (NGN) represents a transformation driver for legacy OSS BSS systems. Traditional OSS is focused on the functions of Network Planning and Engineering (NPE), Fault Management (FM), Performance Management (PM), Provisioning and Service Activation (PSA) and Inventory Management (IM), and BSS is focused on Billing and Customer Care (B&CC), Mediation (MD) and Revenue Assurance (RA).
While critically important for the long-term viability of telecommunications networks, NGN imposes several new challenges to network operations such as stakeholder apprehension, framework construction to integration of demands, coordinating multi-vendor environments, processing data on real time basis, managing multiple partners simultaneously, diverse rating, and charging models.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Next Generation vs. Legacy Networks
- What is Next Generation OSS and BSS?
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market Drivers
- Increasing Interests from Telecom Operator and Solution Vendors
- Enhanced Performance with Access Technologies
- Reduction of Excessive Dependency of Vendor Solution
- Positive Impact on Return on Investment
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market Challenges
- Requirement of Large-Scale Capital Expenditure to Deploy the Solution
- Operational Challenges
- Integration of Private Networks and Applications with Public Networks
- Quality of Service Disparities
- Regulatory Challenges including National Security and Competitive Policies
- Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs
Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Comparative Analysis
- Next Generation OSS/BSS Stakeholder Roles
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Managed Service Models
- Next Generation Network OSS Architecture
- Legacy OSS Architecture
- Telecommunication Management Network
- Simple Network Management Protocol
- Common Management Information Protocol
- Framework
- Core Framework
- Service Oriented Architecture
Important NGN OSS/BSS Technology Considerations
- Fifth Generation Cellular
- Artificial Intelligence
- Big Data and Telecom Analytics
- Computing Evolution
- Datacenter Evolution
- Device Evolution
- Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure
- Immersive Technologies
- Internet of Things and Machine to Machine
- Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution
- Service Delivery Evolution
- Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments
- Technology Convergence
NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis
- Legacy OSS BSS and the Multi-Vendor Market
- NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play
- NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis
- NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings
- Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation
Cloud-based Billing for Telecom Companies
- Cloud Creates Opportunities for OSS/BSS
- Transformation Journey to Cloud Billing
- Cloud versus On-Premise Billing
- Billing Platform Features
- Telecom Billing Service Types
Telecom Cloud Billing Case Studies
- Convergent Billing Solution
- Next Generation Billing Solution Implementation
- Telecom Resellers Connect Integrated Billing
- Prepaid and Post-paid Real-time Billing and Customer-Care System
- End-to-End Charging and Billing Solution for Wireless Broadband
NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis
- AsiaInfo Inc.
- UBIqube
- Digital Route
- CISCO Systems Inc.
- Tail-f Systems
- Ventraq, Inc. (netplus)
- Advanced VoIP
- AdvOSS (Advanced IMS Inc)
- ASC Technologies AG
- Astellia
- Avotus Corporation
- OPENET
- OPERAX
- Sicap
- Sigma Systems
- Skyline Communications
- Advantage360 Software
- Enghouse Networks
- Rev.io
- OSSera
- Peter Service JSC
- SevOne Inc.
- LogiSense
- Mobinets
- Netadmin Systems
- NMSWorks Software
- Sandvine
- Bill Perfect Inc.
- VAS-X
- Amdocs
- CBOSS Inc.
- Cerillion Technologies
- Comarch
- Comptel Corporation
- Mavenir
- Convergys
- Dorado Software Inc.
- Sterlite Tech
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Evolving Systems Inc.
- Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises
- SAP
- IBM
- InfoVista
- CSG International
- LogNet Systems
- MindCTI Ltd.
- MycomOSI
- Netcracker Inc.
- Neural Technologies Limited
- Oracle Corporation
- Subex
- SynchronOSS
- TEOCO Corporation
- UshaComm
- Juniper Networks
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
- Xalted
- Xintec Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Ascom
- ZIRA Ltd.
- EXFO Inc.
- Spirent Communications
- Accedian
- RAD
- INOC
- Level 3 Communications
- MEF
- Telco Systems
- Centina Systems
- TIA
- Veryx Technologies
- Accenture
- Aricent Inc.
- Metaswitch Networks
- Optiva Inc.
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Ribbon Communications
- Capgemini
- Infosys Limited
- NEC Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Mahindra Comviva
- AT&T
- LogNet Systems
- Accanto Systems Ltd.
- Alepo Technologies
- Anuta Networks International
- Aria Networks
- Cardinality
- EnterpriseWeb
- InfoGix Inc.
- Intraway Corp.
- Matrixx Software
- MegaSoft
- Microsoft
- Netformx
- OpenVault
- CGS
- Salesforce
- Pega
- DXC
NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030
- Global NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030
- Regional NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030
