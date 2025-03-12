Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Report 2025-2030: NGN OSS/BSS for IoT Platforms is Forecast to Reach $25.2 Billion Globally by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, data analytics, and IoT.

Select Report Findings:

The market for global NGN OSS BSS will reach $109 billion by 2030

Software solutions are the largest segment with 87% of the total market

Cloud platforms are the largest deployment type with 64.5% of the total market by 2030, expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% during 2025 to 2030

NGN OSS/BSS for IoT platforms is anticipated to reach $25.2 billion globally by 2030, growing at a rate of 20.8% CAGR

North America is the largest region with 35.6% of the total market

USA is the largest country in the North America, while Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Russia are major countries in Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% during 2025 to 2030 with China, Japan, India, and South Korea as the major countries

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next-generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2030 including the following emerging areas:

IoT Platforms, OSS and Billing, Data Management

5G Operations Support including Network Slicing Management

Mobile Edge Computing including Infrastructure, Apps, and Services

The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and infrastructure suppliers for 5G and IoT systems and solutions.

Questions Answered in Report:

What changes will take place in the OSS/BSS vendor landscape?

How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?

How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?

How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?

What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to the next generation systems?

What will be the implications of NGN OSS/BSS in terms of managing telecom business operations?

What are the impacts on managed and cloud services including social media, business intelligence, and analytics?

The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO), and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.

When the analyst first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP-based networks and services. While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:

Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.

Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next-Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G. Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.

Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS. Next-Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G, there will be many next-generation services, many of which will be highly immersive, such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next-gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will require operational support.

Telecommunication service providers are adopting the next generation OSS/BSS systems for many reasons including integration with new IP-based frameworks, emerging applications, and the need to deal with customer service and retention. Other factors include the need for network operators to rationalize legacy systems into common support frameworks while they simultaneously seek differentiation factors from one another.

One challenge is that this is all happening while carriers roll out increasingly complex (at the network and service provider level) products and services. Handling of mission critical information will continue to evolve, necessitating additional innovation in OSS/BSS. This will facilitate ongoing opportunities for vendors involved in the development, supply and service of the next generation OSS/BSS.

Next Generation Network (NGN) represents a transformation driver for legacy OSS BSS systems. Traditional OSS is focused on the functions of Network Planning and Engineering (NPE), Fault Management (FM), Performance Management (PM), Provisioning and Service Activation (PSA) and Inventory Management (IM), and BSS is focused on Billing and Customer Care (B&CC), Mediation (MD) and Revenue Assurance (RA).

While critically important for the long-term viability of telecommunications networks, NGN imposes several new challenges to network operations such as stakeholder apprehension, framework construction to integration of demands, coordinating multi-vendor environments, processing data on real time basis, managing multiple partners simultaneously, diverse rating, and charging models.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Next Generation vs. Legacy Networks

What is Next Generation OSS and BSS?

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market Drivers Increasing Interests from Telecom Operator and Solution Vendors Enhanced Performance with Access Technologies Reduction of Excessive Dependency of Vendor Solution Positive Impact on Return on Investment

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market Challenges Requirement of Large-Scale Capital Expenditure to Deploy the Solution Operational Challenges Integration of Private Networks and Applications with Public Networks Quality of Service Disparities Regulatory Challenges including National Security and Competitive Policies Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs



Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Comparative Analysis

Next Generation OSS/BSS Stakeholder Roles

Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Managed Service Models

Next Generation Network OSS Architecture

Legacy OSS Architecture Telecommunication Management Network Simple Network Management Protocol Common Management Information Protocol

Framework

Core Framework

Service Oriented Architecture

Important NGN OSS/BSS Technology Considerations

Fifth Generation Cellular

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data and Telecom Analytics

Computing Evolution

Datacenter Evolution

Device Evolution

Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure

Immersive Technologies

Internet of Things and Machine to Machine

Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution

Service Delivery Evolution

Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments

Technology Convergence

NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis

Legacy OSS BSS and the Multi-Vendor Market

NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play

NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis

NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings

Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation

Cloud-based Billing for Telecom Companies

Cloud Creates Opportunities for OSS/BSS

Transformation Journey to Cloud Billing

Cloud versus On-Premise Billing

Billing Platform Features

Telecom Billing Service Types

Telecom Cloud Billing Case Studies

Convergent Billing Solution

Next Generation Billing Solution Implementation

Telecom Resellers Connect Integrated Billing

Prepaid and Post-paid Real-time Billing and Customer-Care System

End-to-End Charging and Billing Solution for Wireless Broadband

NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis

AsiaInfo Inc.

UBIqube

Digital Route

CISCO Systems Inc.

Tail-f Systems

Ventraq, Inc. (netplus)

Advanced VoIP

AdvOSS (Advanced IMS Inc)

ASC Technologies AG

Astellia

Avotus Corporation

OPENET

OPERAX

Sicap

Sigma Systems

Skyline Communications

Advantage360 Software

Enghouse Networks

Rev.io

OSSera

Peter Service JSC

SevOne Inc.

LogiSense

Mobinets

Netadmin Systems

NMSWorks Software

Sandvine

Bill Perfect Inc.

VAS-X

Amdocs

CBOSS Inc.

Cerillion Technologies

Comarch

Comptel Corporation

Mavenir

Convergys

Dorado Software Inc.

Sterlite Tech

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Evolving Systems Inc.

Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

SAP

IBM

InfoVista

CSG International

LogNet Systems

MindCTI Ltd.

MycomOSI

Netcracker Inc.

Neural Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Subex

SynchronOSS

TEOCO Corporation

UshaComm

Juniper Networks

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Xalted

Xintec Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Networks

Ascom

ZIRA Ltd.

EXFO Inc.

Spirent Communications

Accedian

RAD

INOC

Level 3 Communications

MEF

Telco Systems

Centina Systems

TIA

Veryx Technologies

Accenture

Aricent Inc.

Metaswitch Networks

Optiva Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking

Ribbon Communications

Capgemini

Infosys Limited

NEC Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Comviva

AT&T

LogNet Systems

Accanto Systems Ltd.

Alepo Technologies

Anuta Networks International

Aria Networks

Cardinality

EnterpriseWeb

InfoGix Inc.

Intraway Corp.

Matrixx Software

MegaSoft

Microsoft

Netformx

OpenVault

CGS

Salesforce

Pega

DXC

NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

Global NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

Regional NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2025 - 2030

