Facephi accelerates the digitalization of the air travel with verified identity and its KYP (Know Your Passenger) solution at the IATA World Data Symposium

MADRID, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi, a leading company in digital identity technology, has reinforced its commitment to transforming the aviation sector at the IATA World Data Symposium. At this key industry event, the company showcased several solutions aimed at enabling a fully digital air travel experience, aligning with IATA’s One ID initiative, which seeks to eliminate airport frictionless through verifiable credentials and facial biometrics.

Currently, passengers must verify their identity at multiple checkpoints throughout a single journey, leading to delays and increased congestion at airports. To address this challenge, Facephi has developed technology that enables identity validation before arriving at the airport, reducing wait times and ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience. This innovation has already been successfully tested in collaboration with IATA through a proof of concept conducted last November.

A privacy-first approach that empowers the user

Complementing other solutions that have proven to reduce processing times by 40%, Facephi advocates for a decentralized model that enhances security and privacy. By leveraging verifiable credentials (VCs) and secure digital wallets, passengers have full control over when and how they share their personal information, ensuring compliance with global data protection regulations.

Facephi’s approach integrates advanced biometric verification with strong customer authentication (SCA) technologies, enabling fast, contactless identification at every checkpoint. From passport scanning to generating a Type 1 Digital Travel Credential (DTC) and creating verifiable credentials, travelers can securely store and manage their digital identity, streamlining check-in, security checks, and boarding processes.

Setting new standards for interoperability

By aligning with IATA’s core principles, Facephi ensures interoperability standards between airlines, airports, and government authorities.

With the creation of VCs at a Level of Assurance High (Immigration Level) that can be used by government entities, Facephi reaffirms its leadership in aviation digitalization.

The company’s strong commitment to this industry translates into innovative solutions that not only optimize operational efficiency at airports but also empower passengers by giving them greater control over their digital identity.

