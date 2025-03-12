Cambodia Healthcare Market Analysis 2025-2035: Rising Medical Tourism Drives Cambodia's Healthcare Market, Healthcare Sector Sees Investment Surge

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Healthcare Market - Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare market in Cambodia has seen significant growth over the past decade, driven by economic development, urbanization, and increasing demand for healthcare services. As one of Southeast Asia's emerging markets, Cambodia is experiencing a rise in healthcare spending, both from public and private sectors. The Cambodian government has been focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to medical services, and addressing challenges like healthcare workforce shortages and limited access in rural areas.



Key drivers of growth include a growing middle class, rising health awareness, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Cambodia also faces a rising burden of infectious diseases, which has prompted both government and international organizations to enhance public health campaigns and disease prevention programs. Additionally, Cambodia's medical tourism sector is expanding, attracting patients from neighboring countries for affordable treatments.

The Cambodian healthcare market is characterized by a mix of public and private healthcare providers. The public healthcare system, which is predominantly funded by the government, offers basic services, but quality and availability remain limited outside urban areas. The private sector, however, offers higher-quality care with modern facilities, attracting patients who can afford to pay for better services. Pharmaceutical companies and medical device providers also play a growing role in meeting the needs of the expanding healthcare market. With continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, policy reforms, and international partnerships, Cambodia's healthcare market is poised for further growth, presenting opportunities for both local and foreign investors.



In Cambodia, the healthcare market is expected to be led by the Phnom Penh region due to its concentration of healthcare infrastructure, urbanization, and higher-income population. As the capital city, Phnom Penh has the highest density of hospitals, clinics, and medical professionals, making it the hub for advanced healthcare services in the country. The region's growing middle class, rising health awareness, and demand for high-quality medical care contribute significantly to the market's growth. Other urban areas, like Siem Reap and Sihanoukville, are also experiencing growth, but Phnom Penh remains the dominant force due to its proximity to government institutions, international organizations, and foreign investment. Additionally, the capital's infrastructure development, medical tourism industry, and presence of international healthcare providers give it a competitive edge. Rural regions face challenges such as limited healthcare access, which hinders their ability to lead in the healthcare sector compared to Phnom Penh.



In the Cambodia healthcare market, segmentation by disease type can be broken down into non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and communicable diseases.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs): Within this segment, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is expected to lead the market. With the increasing urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and rising tobacco use, CVDs are becoming the leading cause of death in Cambodia. Additionally, diabetes and hypertension are also on the rise, spurring demand for chronic disease management and treatment services.

Communicable Diseases: Respiratory infections is anticipated to be the leading segment, diseases such as pneumonia and tuberculosis, due to ongoing public health challenges, particularly in rural areas. Respiratory infections continue to burden the healthcare system, fuelled by environmental factors, limited healthcare access, and poor sanitation. In both NCDs and communicable diseases, increased awareness and demand for healthcare services are driving investment in treatments, diagnostics, and prevention programs across Cambodia.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Patient Analysis

Non-Communicable Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Cancer Chronic Respiratory Diseases Others

Communicable Diseases Malaria Dengue Tuberculosis HIV/AIDS Diarrheal Diseases Respiratory Infections Others



Segmentation by Patient Journey Analysis

Accessibility to Healthcare Services

Out-of-Pocket Expenditure

Role of Traditional Medicine

Segmentation by Patient Journey Analysis

Foreign Direct Investment in Healthcare

Public-Private Partnership

Key Projects Initiatives

The healthcare market in Cambodia features both local and international key players across various sectors, including healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cambodia Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.2 Market Size, (US$)

1.1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Market

1.1.2.2 Medical Device Market

1.1.2.3 Healthcare Services Market

1.1.3 Market Growth Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2.1.1 Pharmaceutical Dispensing

1.2.1.2 Medical Devices

1.2.1.3 Healthcare Services

1.2.2 Macroeconomic Overview

1.2.2.1 Economic Environment

1.2.2.2 Demographics and Population Health Indicators

1.2.2.3 Healthcare Infrastructure and Development Goals

1.2.3 Key Trends

1.2.4 Market Drivers

1.2.5 Market Restraints

1.2.6 Regulatory Landscape / Compliances

1.2.6.1 Structure of the Cambodian Healthcare System

1.2.6.2 Public vs. Private Healthcare

1.2.6.3 Role of International Aid and NGOs

1.2.6.4 Healthcare Policies and Reforms

1.2.6.5 Licensing and Accreditation Requirements

1.2.6.6 Drug and Medical Device Approval Processes



2. Cambodia Healthcare Market Patient Analysis (Volume)

2.1 Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

2.1.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.1.2 Diabetes

2.1.3 Cancer

2.1.4 Chronic Respiratory Diseases

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Communicable Diseases

2.2.1 Malaria

2.2.2 Dengue

2.2.3 Tuberculosis

2.2.4 HIV/AIDS

2.2.5 Diarrheal Diseases

2.2.6 Respiratory Infections

2.2.7 Others



3. Cambodia Healthcare Market, Patient Journey Analysis

3.1 Accessibility to Healthcare Services

3.2 Out-of-Pocket Expenditure

3.3 Role of Traditional Medicine



4. Cambodia Healthcare Market, Patient Journey Analysis

4.1 Foreign Direct Investment in Healthcare

4.2 Public-Private Partnerships

4.3 Key Projects and Initiatives



5. Cambodia Healthcare Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape

5.1 Profiles of Major Hospitals in the Cambodia (100 top Hospitals)

5.2 Emerging Local Players

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Medical Devices



