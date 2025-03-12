Housing Market Outlook: Regional Growth, Construction Trends, & Investment Opportunities - Affordable & Social Housing in Focus

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Housing Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global housing market witnessed 53.4 million units built in 2024, with continued growth forecast through 2029 and 2034.
This comprehensive market report analyzes housing stock, new construction, and regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa/Middle East. It covers single-family vs. multifamily housing trends, affordable & social housing development, and residential floor space.
Key drivers include urbanization, homeownership rates, and regulatory policies. With insights into historical data, construction forecasts, and investment opportunities, this report is essential for developers, investors, and policymakers shaping the future of global housing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
- Economic Forecast
- Short-Term Construction Outlook
- Short-Term Housing Construction Trends
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Housing Stock
- Historical Trends
- Regional Outlook
- Types of Housing (Single-Family & Multifamily)
- Households & Housing Units
- Residential Floor Space (Dwelling Size)
- Housing Characteristics
- Homeownership
- Informal Housing
- Social Housing/Affordable Housing
- Regulatory Considerations
4. New Housing Construction
- Historical Trends
- Regional Outlook
- New Housing by Type
- Single-Family Housing
- Historical Trends
- Regional Outlook
- Multifamily Housing
- Historical Trends
- Regional Outlook
5. North America
- North America: Housing Market Size
- North America: Housing Stock
- North America: Historical Trends
- North America: New Housing Outlook
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
6. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Housing Market Size
- Central & South America: Housing Stock
- Central & South America: Historical Trends
- Central & South America: New Housing Outlook
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Other Central & South America
7. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Housing Market Size
- Western Europe: Housing Stock
- Western Europe: Historical Trends
- Western Europe: New Housing Outlook
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Italy
- Greece
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Ireland
- Norway
- Austria
- Portugal
- Denmark
- Finland
- Other Western Europe
8. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Housing Market Size
- Eastern Europe: Housing Stock
- Eastern Europe: Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: New Housing Outlook
- Russia
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Romania
- Czechia
- Slovakia
- Hungary
- Bulgaria
- Slovenia
- Other Eastern Europe
9. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Housing Market Size
- Asia/Pacific: Housing Stock
- Asia/Pacific: Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: New Housing Outlook
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Pakistan
- Japan
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Other Asia/Pacific
10. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Housing Market Size
- Africa/Mideast: Housing Stock
- Africa/Mideast: Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: New Housing Outlook
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Iran
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Iraq
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Other Africa/Mideast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe5ljf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.