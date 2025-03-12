Housing Market Outlook: Regional Growth, Construction Trends, & Investment Opportunities - Affordable & Social Housing in Focus

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Housing Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global housing market witnessed 53.4 million units built in 2024, with continued growth forecast through 2029 and 2034.

This comprehensive market report analyzes housing stock, new construction, and regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa/Middle East. It covers single-family vs. multifamily housing trends, affordable & social housing development, and residential floor space.

Key drivers include urbanization, homeownership rates, and regulatory policies. With insights into historical data, construction forecasts, and investment opportunities, this report is essential for developers, investors, and policymakers shaping the future of global housing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis

Economic Forecast

Short-Term Construction Outlook

Short-Term Housing Construction Trends

3. Overview

Study Scope

Housing Stock

Historical Trends

Regional Outlook

Types of Housing (Single-Family & Multifamily)

Households & Housing Units

Residential Floor Space (Dwelling Size)

Housing Characteristics

Homeownership

Informal Housing

Social Housing/Affordable Housing

Regulatory Considerations

4. New Housing Construction

Historical Trends

Regional Outlook

New Housing by Type

Single-Family Housing

Historical Trends

Regional Outlook

Multifamily Housing

Historical Trends

Regional Outlook

5. North America

North America: Housing Market Size

North America: Housing Stock

North America: Historical Trends

North America: New Housing Outlook United States Mexico Canada



6. Central & South America

Central & South America: Housing Market Size

Central & South America: Housing Stock

Central & South America: Historical Trends

Central & South America: New Housing Outlook Brazil Colombia Argentina Peru Chile Venezuela Other Central & South America



7. Western Europe

Western Europe: Housing Market Size

Western Europe: Housing Stock

Western Europe: Historical Trends

Western Europe: New Housing Outlook France Germany United Kingdom Spain Netherlands Sweden Italy Greece Belgium Switzerland Ireland Norway Austria Portugal Denmark Finland Other Western Europe



8. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Housing Market Size

Eastern Europe: Housing Stock

Eastern Europe: Historical Trends

Eastern Europe: New Housing Outlook Russia Poland Ukraine Romania Czechia Slovakia Hungary Bulgaria Slovenia Other Eastern Europe



9. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Housing Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Housing Stock

Asia/Pacific: Historical Trends

Asia/Pacific: New Housing Outlook China India Indonesia Vietnam Pakistan Japan Thailand South Korea Philippines Malaysia Australia Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore New Zealand Other Asia/Pacific



10. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Housing Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Housing Stock

Africa/Mideast: Historical Trends

Africa/Mideast: New Housing Outlook Nigeria Egypt Iran Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Iraq United Arab Emirates Israel Other Africa/Mideast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe5ljf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.