EMEA POS Terminal Market Report 2025: Retail Segments, Forecasts, & Industry Trends

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe, Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Study - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 27th annual Europe, Middle East, Africa POS Terminal Market Study report explores the trends, shipments, and forecasts of the EMEA POS terminal market climate for EPOS terminals in Germany, France, UK, Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and other countries.
More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts of Europe, Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2024 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2028.
Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Mass Merchants
- Department Stores
- Specialty Category Killers
- Specialty Others
- Convenience/Gas
- Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives
- Market Segment Definitions
- POS Definitions Used
- Country Details
1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast
2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast
3. GERMANY
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipments History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. FRANCE
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipments History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipments History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. ITALY
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipments History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. BENELUX
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipments History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. SCANDINAVIA
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipments History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. SPAIN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipments History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipments History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. RUSSIA
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipments History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. OTHER EMEA
12.1 Retail Overview
12.2 POS Shipments History
12.3 POS Installed Base History
13. SUMMARY TABLES
13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2021-2023
13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2021-2023
14. FORECASTS
14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2023-2028
14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2023-2028
