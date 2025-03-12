EMEA POS Terminal Market Report 2025: Retail Segments, Forecasts, & Industry Trends

The 2025 EMEA POS Terminal Market Study provides in-depth analysis of electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) trends, shipments, and forecasts across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Covering key regions like Germany, UK, France, Spain, Scandinavia, and Italy, the report examines retail POS adoption in food, grocery, hospitality, and specialty sectors. With historical data from 2021-2023 and forecasts through 2028, it highlights drivers, barriers, and emerging POS technologies shaping the market. Retailers and investors can leverage this comprehensive industry study to identify growth opportunities and evolving market dynamics in the EMEA region.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe, Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Study - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 27th annual Europe, Middle East, Africa POS Terminal Market Study report explores the trends, shipments, and forecasts of the EMEA POS terminal market climate for EPOS terminals in Germany, France, UK, Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and other countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts of Europe, Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2024 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2028.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

  • Food/Grocery
  • Drug Stores
  • Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
  • Mass Merchants
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Category Killers
  • Specialty Others
  • Convenience/Gas
  • Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

  • Introduction/Background and Objectives
  • Market Segment Definitions
  • POS Definitions Used
  • Country Details

1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast
2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

3. GERMANY
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipments History
3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. FRANCE
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipments History
4.3 POS Installed Base History

5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipments History
5.3 POS Installed Base History

6. ITALY
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipments History
6.3 POS Installed Base History

7. BENELUX
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipments History
7.3 POS Installed Base History

8. SCANDINAVIA
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipments History
8.3 POS Installed Base History

9. SPAIN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipments History
9.3 POS Installed Base History

10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipments History
10.3 POS Installed Base History

11. RUSSIA
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipments History
11.3 POS Installed Base History

12. OTHER EMEA
12.1 Retail Overview
12.2 POS Shipments History
12.3 POS Installed Base History

13. SUMMARY TABLES
13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2021-2023
13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2021-2023

14. FORECASTS
14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2023-2028
14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2023-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skudbt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Point of Sale Equipment
                            
                            
                                Point of Sale Terminal
                            
                            
                                POS Terminal
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data