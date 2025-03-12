China Animal Feed Market Report 2025: Global Players Strengthen Presence in China's Expanding $365 Mn Animal Feed Industry - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Animal Feed Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China Animal Feed Market was valued at USD 235.65 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 365.36 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.54%

The Animal Feed Market in China is a rapidly growing industry, reflecting the nation's expanding livestock sector. This market is characterized by a shift towards high-quality mixed feeds, driven by escalating consumer demand for meat products, milk, and eggs. The key players include both local manufacturers and global giants, who strive to meet the nutritional needs of various animal species. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic and additive-free animal feed is shaping trends in this market, signaling an increasingly conscious and sustainable approach to animal husbandry in China.







Key Market Drivers



One of the primary drivers propelling the China animal food market is the rapid expansion of the country's livestock and poultry industries. China has experienced significant urbanization and income growth, leading to increased demand for meat and dairy products. As a result, the livestock and poultry sectors have expanded to meet this rising demand.



The growth in animal farming necessitates higher volumes of quality feed to support the nutritional needs of animals, driving the demand for various types of animal feed formulations. The increasing consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products in China is directly linked to the rising demand for animal feed. As the population continues to grow, there is a greater need to produce more food, which in turn, drives the demand for feed to support livestock production. In August 2024, DSM-Firmenich and China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., a leading dairy farming operator and raw milk producer in China, have entered into a memorandum of understanding.



To meet these demands and ensure optimal growth rates, reproductive performance, and overall animal health, farmers in China are increasingly relying on scientifically formulated and nutritionally balanced feed. These feeds are carefully designed to provide the necessary nutrients and vitamins that animals require for their well-being and productivity.

This driver of using scientifically formulated feed has become fundamental to the sustained growth of the animal feed market in China. It not only supports the thriving livestock industry but also contributes to the overall food security and sustainable food production in the country. By prioritizing the quality and nutritional value of animal feed, China is taking significant steps towards ensuring a stable and reliable food supply for its growing population.



Key Market Challenges



One of the significant challenges facing the China animal food market is the volatility of feed ingredient prices. Feed formulations typically include a mix of grains, protein sources, vitamins, and minerals, the prices of which can be influenced by factors such as weather conditions, global commodity markets, and geopolitical events. Fluctuations in the prices of key feed ingredients, especially corn and soybean meal, can significantly impact the overall cost of feed production.



China, being one of the world's largest importers of soybeans, is highly sensitive to the ever-changing dynamics of the global market. This susceptibility poses challenges for feed manufacturers and livestock producers, who must navigate through cost variations that can directly impact profit margins and contribute to uncertainties within the animal feed market. As a result, developing effective strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of price volatility and ensuring a robust and stable supply chain for feed ingredients becomes an intricate and complex challenge within the industry. By addressing these challenges head-on and implementing innovative solutions, stakeholders can work towards achieving long-term sustainability and success in the ever-evolving landscape of the animal feed market.

Key Market Players

New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd.

Tangrenshen Group

Guangdong HAID Group Co., Ltd.

ANDRITZ Feed and Biofuel Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Hengxing Feed Industry Co., Ltd.

Trouw Nutrition China

ADM (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd

Cargill Investments (China), Ltd.

China Animal Feed Market, By Type:

Swine Animal Feed

Poultry Animal Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aquatic Feed

Others

China Animal Feed Market, By Product:

Fodder

Forage

Others

China Animal Feed Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North-East China

Southwest China

South-Central China

Northwest China

