Philippines Tire Industry Research Report 2025: Market Set for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.39 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Tire Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The tire market in the Philippines is witnessing significant growth, propelled by a surge in vehicle ownership and enhanced consumer demand for vehicles. Economic advancements and a growing middle class have led to increased car purchases, while infrastructure developments boost the need for commercial vehicles. Such factors are expected to sustain a steady rise in the market, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.94% forecasted from 2020 to 2030.



Advancements in Sustainability and Technology



Sustainability initiatives are shaping the tire industry as eco-conscious consumers and manufacturers shift towards environmentally friendly products. This trend is accompanied by technological advancements that yield durable and fuel-efficient tires, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) brings forth the demand for specialized tires, aligning with the unique performance requirements of EVs.



Market Dynamics and Challenges



The dynamic growth of the Philippines automotive sector, illustrated by robust vehicle sales, underpins the expanding tire market. However, volatile raw material costs pose challenges, impacting the stability of tire prices for consumers and pressuring manufacturers' pricing strategies and profit margins. Despite this, the industry continues to evolve with the rise in EV popularity, creating a new segment for tire innovation.



Competitive Landscape and Industry Segmentation



The landscape of the Philippines Tire Market features a range of key players who are driving competition and growth. With various categories such as vehicle type, tire construction, and demand, the market provides a comprehensive understanding of the current state and future potential.



The Philippines Tire Market is on a trajectory of considerable growth. With increasing vehicle ownership and innovative sustainability trends, the sector presents promising opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike. The market's potential is clearly reflected in the projected increase in its value, and it stands as a key contributor to the region's economic development.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Philippines



Companies Featured

Apollo Tyres Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Limited

Continental AG

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

Michelin

MRF Limited

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u66r80

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment