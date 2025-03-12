|WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
|WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.3.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|12.3.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|WITH
|Amount
|25 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|0,9175
|EUR
|Total cost
|22 937,50
|EUR
|WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 106 890 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 12.3.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Withsecure Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Contact information:
|Laura Viita
|Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
|WithSecure Corporation
|Tel. +358 50 4871044
|Investor-relations@withsecure.com
Attachment