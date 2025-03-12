Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: Chile Data Center Market to Hit $1.24 Billion by 2030 – Key Growth Insights

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chile Data Center Market was valued at USD 773 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.27%.

Chile's data center market has become a preferred location for hyperscalers, such as Google, AWS, and Microsoft, to develop their self-built hyperscale data center facilities. Several factors contribute to Chile's attraction to these hyperscalers, including the country's commitment to renewable energy, robust infrastructure, strategic location, and favorable regulations.

Chile is currently facing a significant drought expected to last until 2040, which has raised environmental concerns regarding the expansion and development of data centers in the country, particularly related to water usage.

In November 2024, several data center operators in the Chile data center market came together to establish a new data center association for Chile named Chile Data Centers. The founding companies include Equinix, Scala Data Centers, Ascenty, EdgeConneX, NextStream, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), and Data Center Dynamics.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Chile colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Chile data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile Facilities Covered (Existing): 37 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09 Coverage: 6 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Chile Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Chile data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The Chile data center market features several global and regional data center operators providing colocation services. Notable operators include Equinix, Ascenty, EdgeConneX, Cirion Technologies, NextStream, Scala Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Grupo Gtd, and others. Santiago is the primary hub and a preferred location for data center development in Chile.

Ascenty, is among the leading data center operators in terms of core and shell power capacity in the Chile data center market. Currently operates two data center facilities in Santiago, the installed power capacity across these data centers was 10.2 MW, while the utilized power capacity was approximately 9.2 MW.

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Santiago Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Santiago Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aceco TI

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Hyphen

PQC

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bruno

Caterpillar

Cummins

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis (NextStream)

Ascenty

Cirion Technologies

ClaroVTR

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

GTD

IPXON Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

New Entrants

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

How big is the Chile data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added to Chile during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the Chile data center market?

What factors are driving the Chile data center market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $773 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1240 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Chile

This report analyzes the Chile data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



